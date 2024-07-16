Sexyy Red Teases New Song With Dream Collaborator Tyler, The Creator

We need to hear it ASAP.

Sexyy Red is on the rise. The rapper has linked up with some of the biggest names in the genre, including Chief Keef, Nicki Minaj and Drake. These collabs have resulted in crossover smashes, but Sexyy has yet to realize her dream collab. Or should we say, has yet to release it. The rapper was asked which artist she would like to work with if given the chance during Wireless Festival. She not only named the artist, but she told fans that the collab had already taken place.

"I did my dream collab, finally," Sexyy Red told the Wireless reporter. "Tyler, The Creator." It's hard to imagine what a blending of the two rappers' styles would sound like. That being said, Sexyy Red has made a point of emphasizing her artistry recently. She discussed her process, and the hate that she's gotten, during an appearance on HBO's The Shop. It was here that she admitted to having confidence issues. "I [get] nervous meeting people because I’m a shy person," she explained. "And I [didn’t] know [what] he was going to be like. I don’t [care] what people think about me."

Read More: Sexyy Red Claps Back At Lord Jamar For Insulting Her Appearance

Sexyy Red Met Tyler, The Creator At A Drake Concert

Controversy is something that Tyler, The Creator is familiar with. Similar to Sexyy Red, Tyler was subject to criticism and backlash early in his career to his lyrical subject matter. It's easy to see why Sexyy Red feels such a kinship with the "EARFQUAKE" rapper. Sexyy Red did not reveal when her collaboration with Tyler, The Creator would be released. Both Sexyy and Tyler are coming off recent releases, and Tyler is not expected to drop again until 2025. Hopefully we get the untitled collab sooner rather than later, though.