Sexyy Red Teases New Song With Dream Collaborator Tyler, The Creator

BYElias Andrews99 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Wireless Festival 2024 - Day Three
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 14: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Sexyy Red performs during day three of Wireless Festival 2024 at Finsbury Park on July 14, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage)
We need to hear it ASAP.

Sexyy Red is on the rise. The rapper has linked up with some of the biggest names in the genre, including Chief Keef, Nicki Minaj and Drake. These collabs have resulted in crossover smashes, but Sexyy has yet to realize her dream collab. Or should we say, has yet to release it. The rapper was asked which artist she would like to work with if given the chance during Wireless Festival. She not only named the artist, but she told fans that the collab had already taken place.

"I did my dream collab, finally," Sexyy Red told the Wireless reporter. "Tyler, The Creator." It's hard to imagine what a blending of the two rappers' styles would sound like. That being said, Sexyy Red has made a point of emphasizing her artistry recently. She discussed her process, and the hate that she's gotten, during an appearance on HBO's The Shop. It was here that she admitted to having confidence issues. "I [get] nervous meeting people because I’m a shy person," she explained. "And I [didn’t] know [what] he was going to be like. I don’t [care] what people think about me."

Read More: Sexyy Red Claps Back At Lord Jamar For Insulting Her Appearance

Sexyy Red Met Tyler, The Creator At A Drake Concert

Controversy is something that Tyler, The Creator is familiar with. Similar to Sexyy Red, Tyler was subject to criticism and backlash early in his career to his lyrical subject matter. It's easy to see why Sexyy Red feels such a kinship with the "EARFQUAKE" rapper. Sexyy Red did not reveal when her collaboration with Tyler, The Creator would be released. Both Sexyy and Tyler are coming off recent releases, and Tyler is not expected to drop again until 2025. Hopefully we get the untitled collab sooner rather than later, though.

Sexyy Red and Tyler, The Creator have known each other for a while. The two actually met during Drake's Los Angeles concert in 2023. Red was the opener, and she got the chance to pose for photos with Tyler after her set. The former posted the photos, as well as a video of her and Tyler hugging, on Twitter. "My dreams came true," she wrote in the caption. The photos went semi-viral, and the Odd Future rapper poked fun at himself as a result. "Been hiding it but cat is out the bag," he wrote on Instagram. "I got a bbl this is not photoshop." The comment proved to be fitting, since Drake would eventually collab with Sexyy Red over the "BBL Drizzy" beat.

Read More: Sexyy Red & Andre 3000 Reveal Their First-Ever Stage Names

About The Author
Elias Andrews
Elias is a music writer at HotNewHipHop. He joined the site in 2024, and covers a wide range of topics, including pop culture, film, sports, and of course, hip-hop. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Friday, especially when it comes to the coverage of new albums and singles. His favorite artists are Andre 3000, MF Doom, pre-808s Kanye West and Tyler, The Creator. He loves L.A. hip-hop but not L.A. sports teams. The first album he ever bought was Big Willie Style by Will Smith, which he maintains is still a pretty good listen.
...