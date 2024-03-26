Tyler, The Creator Announces His Plans For New Music In 2024

Hold your horses, Golf Wang stans: Tyler, The Creator's recent comments on potential new music for 2024 aren't the most promising. This whole story starts with a fan who asked the Louis Vuitton designer via Twitter whether he'll drop a song that he previewed in his "CORSO" music video from almost three years ago. Tyler's response was quite comical, as he asked for someone to tell him that this song already released. It's "BOYFRIEND, GIRLFRIEND (2020 Demo)" featuring YG off of 2023's CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST: The Estate Sale. However, when a fan joked that at least this new fan got new music from the Hawthorne native this year, T had some unfortunate news.

"exactly, unlike the rest of the world in 2024," he tweeted bluntly, leading to many fans' dismay in the replies that are begging for a new release. Tyler, The Creator is such a compelling artist that any one of his recent projects, all of which took two years to drop since their previous installment, hold enough quality for much longer. But we've been three years into the CMIYGL era, and fans hope 2025 will hold a return, since it would line up with his entire career's release schedule. In addition, the 33-year-old also explained that he plans on playing old material at his headlining Lollapalooza and Coachella sets this year.

Tyler, The Creator's Most Recent Tweet About New Music Plans At Press Time

"i sure am," Tyler, The Creator responded to a Twitter user who asked whether he'd only perform previously released material. "most artist with 7 albums worth of music usually perform songs that they already put out lol. unless EVERY SINGLE TIME someone hits the stage sometime after their last album has been out they put out new music and i wasnt aware. i feel like live streaming sets got folks who arent even at the shows feeling like 'damn i seen these songs 100000 times' already, when its folks in the crowd who are getting an experience for the 1st time. but yeah yall better enjoy these catalog songs =)."

Meanwhile, with his LV collection and desires to work with Janet Jackson, it seems like he'll be pretty busy in 2024 regardless. The former Odd Future boss has a lot to celebrate and be proud of, and odds are he'll put every last drop of that success into the craft of his next era. Let's see what the future holds. For more news and the latest updates on Tyler, The Creator, check back in with HNHH.

