Lollapalooza 2024 Lineup: Tyler The Creator, Future, Metro Boomin, SZA, And More To Take Over Chicago

We can hardly keep track of all the festival lineups surfacing online for the 2024 season, but one that has our attention today (March 19) is the annual Lollapalooza event in Chicago this August. Ahead of Thursday's 10 AM CT presale, organizers have unleashed a stacked roster of performers, including several noteworthy hip-hop and R&B acts. Among them are Dominic Fike, Victoria Monet, Sexyy Red, Killer Mike, Vince Staples, Kevin Abstract, Teezo Touchdown, Tyla, Veeze, and Armani White – and those don't even begin to cover this year's headliners.

Blink-182 and The Killers are on deck to close out Lolla, along with Hozier, Stray Kids, and Melanie Martinez. These are all exciting names, but we're willing to bet our readers are more interested in watching SZA and Tyler, The Creator take the stage, or perhaps Future and Metro Boomin. The response to the Grant Park-based festival so far has been more positive than we've seen with Hot 97 Summer Jam and other "underwhelming" reveals.

Lollapalooza Unveils Stacked List of Performers for 2024 Festival

This week's presale will run from 10 AM until 12 PM on 3/21. After that, a price increase will occur as tickets go on sale to the general public. You can currently sign up for the presale passcode at lollapalooza.com to guarantee your access to the limited number of four-day tickets available at the lowest price. Other acts you'll get to catch performing at Lollapalooza this year include Deftones, Tate McRare, Conant Gray, Renee Rap, Pierce the Veil, Loud Luxury, and Ethel Cain.

If you're reluctant to purchase tickets for Lollapalooza 2024, maybe checking out SZA's recent set at the Argentinian version of the festival might change your mind. As per usual, the TDE songstress put on quite the performance, tantalizing the crowd with songs from Ctrl, SOS, and the rest of her discography. Tap in at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

