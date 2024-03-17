SZA Performs Electric Set At Lollapalooza

SZA was met by an electric audience in Argentina as she headlined Lollapalooza. Alongside performing all of her hits, SZA also shocked the audience by conversing with them in Spanish on several occasions. "Argentina GAAAAVEEE !! Thank you so much for your energy 🥹🇦🇷🫶🏾 te ammoo !!! Chile mañanaaaa!" SZA wrote on social media after her appearance.

It's been a busy year for SZA already. Elsewhere, SZA beat out a crowded field to take home "Best International Artist" at the BRIT Awards. The St. Louis singer took home the award ahead of the likes of Miley Cyrus, Olivia Rodrigo, and Taylor Swift. In fact it, was a quiet night overall for Swift. Cyrus took home "International Song of the Year" for "Flowers". However, it should be noted that Swift did not have a nomination in this category. Previously, Swift had topped SZA for "Album of the Year" at the Grammys. Furthermore, speaking of the Grammys, alongside Phoebe Bridgers, she won the 2024 Grammy for best pop dup/group performance for their track "Ghost in the Machine". The pair most notably won the award over Swift, who was nominated for her track "Karma", which featured Ice Spice.

Cookie Monster Invites SZA Back To Sesame Street

Elsewhere, SZA has received yet more love for her recent Sesame Street appearance, with longtime resident Cookie Monster eagerly inviting the singer to return. "Me loved having you on our Street, @SZA! Let me know which type of cookies are your favorite for next time. 🍪," Cookie Monster's official Twitter account wrote. SZA has yet to provide CM with her preferred cookie. However, Sesame Street recently re-earned the ire of several Republican lawmakers. The GOP, which has long hated the publicly funded show, took issue with the show promoting a "stand up to racism" campaign. In the past, Republican lawmakers have gone as far as to try and defund PBS to prevent the continued production of Sesame Street.

Appearing on the long-running PBS has long been a dream of the singer's. After appearing on the show, she shared an old Instagram Live clip of her asking her fans how to land an appearance on the show. Furthermore, SZA is not the first musician that Cookie Monster has shown love to. Last year, Lizzo appeared on the show and performed a mini-concert on a cookie flute.

