Is SZA Coming To "Fornite"?

Footage of SZA receiving a body scan against a blue screen has emerged amid rumors that the singer is set to become a new Fortnite skin. No formal announcement has been made but fans seem pretty hyped by the opportunity to play as SZA in-game. However, are you pumped for this rumored addition to the game? Let us know in the comments.

The Epic Games title has grown at an unprecedented rate. Fans can already buy skins based on Marshmello, Major Lazer, Travis Scott, Ariana Grande, J Balvin, Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, The Kid LAROI, Enimen, The Weeknd, and Lady Gaga. Athletes such as Neymar, LeBron James, and Chloe Kim have also been added to the game. Furthermore, fans of content creators such as Ninja and MrBeast also have access to skins for those individuals.

SZA Wins At BRIT Awards And Grammys

Elsewhere, SZA beat out a crowded field to take home "Best International Artist" at the BRIT Awards. The St. Louis singer took home the award ahead of the likes of Miley Cyrus, Olivia Rodrigo, and Taylor Swift. In fact it, was a quiet night overall for Swift. Cyrus took home "International Song of the Year" for "Flowers". However, it should be noted that Swift did not have a nomination in this category. Previously, Swift had topped SZA for "Album of the Year" at the Grammys.

Furthermore, speaking of the Grammys, alongside Phoebe Bridgers, she won the 2024 Grammy for best pop dup/group performance for their track "Ghost in the Machine". The pair most notably won the award over Swift, who was nominated for her track "Karma", which featured Ice Spice. "Holy sh-t THANK YOU @phoebe_bridgers!!!I F-CKING LOVE YOU B-TCH !! 🥹😩Thank you to @RecordingAcad!!!!!!! I’m so grateful 🥹🙏🏾 and thank you to every producer on this record especially rob and Carter 🥹🫡🫶🏾 love u gang . WE GOT ONE !! 🤞🏾😭," SZA wrote on X after the award was announced. "Ghost in the Machine" peaked at No. 40 on the Billboard Hot 100.

