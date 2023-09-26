DJ Paul Reveals He Was With Krayzie Bone Just One Day Prior To Being Hospitalized

According to DJ Paul, things seemed to be going fine with Krayzie Bone. So much so, that the duo was in the studio together just a day before the scary news that the Cleveland native went to the hospital. The rapper suffers from a rare disease called sarcoidosis. It is described as an inflammatory disease that causes the organs to become covered in lumpy nodes called granuloma. Luckily, they are not cancerous, according to Mayo Clinic. "They are a defensive mechanism that triggers the body to "wall off" foreign invaders such as bacteria or fungi to keep them from spreading," according to their website.

He was coughing up blood due to a leaky lung artery and unfortunately, the emergency surgery was unsuccessful. TMZ reported that he is going to be having another surgery soon as he is currently being sedated as well. These are scary and heartbreaking times right now, and we wish the best for Krayzie and his family and friends. What makes this even more saddening is that he and DJ Paul were just in the studio the day before.

DJ Paul Believes That Krayzie Bone Will Make A Full Recovery

ONTARIO, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 19: Rapper Krayzie Bone of Bone Thugs-N-Harmony performs onstage during the High Hopes Concert Series produced by Bobby Dee Presents at Toyota Arena on November 19, 2022 in Ontario, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

TMZ shared that the Memphis and Cleveland icons were cooking up some great tracks together. Apparently, a collaboration project is coming and it has been highly awaited by fans. Paul was frankly stunned when he found out that Krayzie was rushed to the hospital. However, he thinks that he will be back soon and will recover just fine. We certainly hope that is the case as he continues to fight for his life.

