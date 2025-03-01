KayCyy Pens An Apologetic Love Letter On "Dear Darlin"

KayCyy has a lot of exciting things going on his career right now and this single is keeping the momentum on his side amidst all of the hype.

It's apparent throughout the three-minutes love letter that she is his everything. "Dear darling, you're like my spliff that I need every morning (Fall) / I know you'll catch me (I know you'll catch me) / You my gravity 'cause I'm landing safely." It's maybe even more catchy than one of our favorite records of his, "My Jeans," and that's saying a lot. Overall, this is just another feather in KayCyy's cap, and it arrives during an exciting period for him and his fans. Sooner than later (it feels), the Los Angeles-based artist is going to be dropping a new project. It's a collaboration effort with sign crushes motorist (real name Liam McCay) from Ireland. He's a singer, songwriter, and producer. He and KayCyy go by HIIBRYD and together, theu will be dropping SADDEST TRUTH. So far, they have shared "BRUISED," "Never Wanna See You," and "Nyumbani (Sounds Like)."

KayCyy has been flashing signs of sustained greatness, and "Dear Darlin" is just a continuation of that. It's a unique blend of alternative, R&B, pop, and maybe even some country. It's produced by the geniuses in Beach Noise, who had huge contributions to some major hip-hop records this decade. Most notably, they are Kendrick Lamar 's Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers and Baby Keem's The Melodic Blue. Those are two very well produced albums, so it's no surprise that they hit out of the park for KayCyy on "Dear Darlin." On this cut, the Kenyan multi-hyphenate busts out some great sad boy melodies. He's trying to seek forgiveness from this girl he was with and win her back.

