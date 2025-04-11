KayCyy is off to a terrific start to his 2025 with this sign crushes motorist project and it's only going to get better for the artist.

Overall, the Irish talent is behind the boards. However, he does contribute some background vocals and verses on a handful of tracks too. Throughout the project, he and KayCyy focus a lot on freedom and the ways in which we get to that point. It can be through much-needed breakups ("Never Wanna See You") or through achieving great success ("Lead Me Father " with ian). Overall, we have a lot of respect for the risks taken on here and a lot of the vocal performances. KayCyy is dynamic, emotive, and honest. The guests are also highlights. We recommend checking out "Green Trees." SADDEST TRUTH is also only the beginning for these two, as KayCyy has teased that a HIIBRYD era is now underway.

KayCyy and sign crushes motorist have had us intrigued with what they could potentially accomplish together. That prospect was given to us back in late September when the multi-cultural and multi-talented artists dropped their first two singles as a pair together. Those would be the genre-blurring offerings of "Bruised" and "Never Wanna See You." Mixing hip-hop, alternative, and R&B, the singers and songwriters had a lot of interesting ideas, especially with the experimental instrumentation. Now, we are getting their full sprawling effort in SADDEST TRUTH. This album is also released under the stage name HIIBRYD, KayCyy and sign crushes motorist's group.

