KayCyy Drops Three Breezy New Tracks On New Collection "B I W B"

KayCyy's flown under the radar for the last several years. He gained a bit of notoriety for his work on Kanye West's tenth album, Donda back in 2021. But, the 27-year-old also has a budding solo career of his own. Notably, he's released multiple EPs produced by Gesafflestein, a primarily R&B producer with an extensive list of credits to his name, including The Weeknd and A$AP Rocky. At the end of 2024, he released PLUM4N, a mixtape. In April, he released SADDEST TRUTH, a collaborative effort with Sign Crushes Motorist. That project challenged the both of them to be the best versions of themselves, and they both did what needed to be done. Both of those releases precede his upcoming self-titled debut album, which is still set for a release at some point this year. Now, he's back with three more new tracks.