KayCyy Drops Three Breezy New Tracks On New Collection "B I W B"

KayCyy continues his prolific run with three new singles ahead of his self-titled album, which is reportedly still set for 2025.

KayCyy's flown under the radar for the last several years. He gained a bit of notoriety for his work on Kanye West's tenth album, Donda back in 2021. But, the 27-year-old also has a budding solo career of his own. Notably, he's released multiple EPs produced by Gesafflestein, a primarily R&B producer with an extensive list of credits to his name, including The Weeknd and A$AP Rocky. At the end of 2024, he released PLUM4N, a mixtape. In April, he released SADDEST TRUTH, a collaborative effort with Sign Crushes Motorist. That project challenged the both of them to be the best versions of themselves, and they both did what needed to be done. Both of those releases precede his upcoming self-titled debut album, which is still set for a release at some point this year. Now, he's back with three more new tracks.

B I W B is the name of KayCyy's latest release, and it features three songs. "Falling On Purpose," "Wine & Dine," and an updated version of his track "All In Vein" (initially released in February) with additional percussion. "Falling On Purpose" is an upbeat track with some 2000s-like flourishes in its production. "Wine & Dine" has a sped up soul sample behind it, while the new version of "All In Vein" revisits the track and gives it a different, less melodramatic, energy. KayCyy delivers solid verses about romance and the feeling of falling in love. He's a charismatic artist whose verses occasionally feel reminiscent of Amine in their style and lyrical focus. The three tracks are very strong and reaffirm that this could be a successful 2025 for KayCyy. Listen to the songs below.

KayCyy - B I W B

B I W B tracklist:

Falling On Purpose (feat. Brinx Parker)
Wine & Dine
All In Vein (Drums)

