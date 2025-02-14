KayCyy Delivers Atmospheric New Single "All In Vein"

KayCyy's flown under the radar for the last several years. He gained a bit of notoriety for his work on Kanye West's tenth album, Donda. He recorded several reference tracks and penned several verses on the album, potentially even more than the ones he received credit for. But, the 27-year-old also has a budding solo career of his own. Notably, he's released multiple EPs produced by Gesafflestein, a primarily R&B producer with an extensive list of credits to his name, including The Weeknd and A$AP Rocky. At the end of 2024, he released PLUM4N, a mixtape. It precedes his upcoming self-titled debut album, which is set for a 2025 release. And now, he's back with "All In Vein," his first single of the year ahead of what could be a noteworthy one for KayCyy.

"All In Vein" features a prominent sample of Donny Hathaway's "Love, Love, Love," a popular cut from his 1973 album Extension of a Man. KayCyy's verses sound Kanye-esque, with a similar vocal delivery to something that West may have done in the late 2010s. The verses are about a lost love, with KayCyy reflecting on a relationship gone sour. He talks about how when he was in the relationship, he spent the whole time trying to learn how to love himself. After the verse, there's a beat change, where the track goes from wistful to a Travis Scott/Don Toliver-like spaciness, where he repeats the question: "get back together?" Overall, it's a solid track with a good performance from KayCyy, who's still looking for that breakout moment as a solo act. Check out "All In Vein" below.

KayCyy - All In Vein

Quotable Lyrics: