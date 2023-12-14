Casanova Hit With Stabbing Charge, Takes Aim At The Justice System

Earlier this week, Casanova took to social media to vent about his frustrations with the justice system. The performer is currently in prison for his alleged ties to what prosecutors call "a vicious street gang." According to him, he's recently been hit with a stabbing charge on top of his existing federal charges.

“Early christmas gift they just charge me for a stabbing in NJ,” he told fans in an Instagram Story yesterday. “YOU CANT EVEN DEFEND YOUR SELF THEY JUST WANT YOU TO LAYDOWN AND DIE/ back to court on Friday.” Clearly, the Haitian-American rapper is fed up with all of his legal trouble. He was sentenced to 15 years back in July, despite renouncing his ties to the Untouchable Gorilla Stone Nation Bloods in a letter to the judge. The letter reportedly caused some trouble for him behind bars, and he's since formally appealed his sentence.

Casanova Reacts To His Latest Charge

At the beginning of this month, the judge dismissed his motion for early release, arguing that his sentence was already on the low end. According to the judge, he's also yet to prove that he's not a danger to his community. Aside from his RICO charges, Casanova is also spending time in prison for allegedly attacking a woman in a diner in 2018. He's accused of violently grabbing her phone from her and deleting a video of himself after he caught her filming.

Last month, two of Casanova's co-defendants were convicted of racketeering and more. The men, Dwight "Dick Wolf" Reid and Christopher "Beagle" Erskine, are accused of being leaders within the gang. Erskine was allegedly a "street leader" while Reid was allegedly the "gang's founder and prison leader." They're both now eligible for life sentences. What do you think of Casanova getting hit with a charge related to a New Jersey stabbing? What about his reaction to the charge? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

