Casanova Is Doing “Great” In Prison, According To Slowbucks

Casanova appears to be doing well, despite his recent 15-year prison sentence. Slowbucks, a friend of Casanova’s, took to his Instagram Story earlier this week to give fans an update on the rapper. “Don’t believe the hype,” he wrote. “My guy in great standards and in great spirits. Free @bigcasanova_2x.” His post also included what appears to be a screenshot of the two of them on FaceTime. In the screenshot, Casanova looks to be feeling cheerful, with a big smile on his face.

The news comes as a relief to fans, who just saw Casanova involved in a bloody prison altercation in June. According to concerning reports, another inmate “slashed” Casanova in the face, resulting in a violent brawl which involved weapons. Shortly after those reports, his lawyer went on to claim that the rapper’s life was in danger at Essex County Jail. “His public renunciation of the gang has and will continue to pose a threat to his life which will make his future incarceration far more onerous than contemplated by our judicial system,” the lawyer explained.

Casanova is facing various federal charges related to his alleged ties with what prosecutors call “a vicious street gang.” Ahead of his sentencing, Casanova penned a heartfelt letter to the judge, claiming that he had cut all ties with the Untouchable Gorilla Stone Nation gang. “I am telling you and anyone that will listen that I wanted out before I was arrested and I am out,” he wrote, “I learned through my music career that people will listen and that I don’t need to associate myself with a gang to succeed.”

“I thought I needed to stay in the life in name because it was a way to promote my career,” the letter continued, “I don’t care what the government tells you.” He told the judge, “I am telling you the truth. I was not involved in the daily activities of this gang.” Casanova formally appealed his sentence last month. “As he gained moderate success and then a recording contract with Roc Nation, he increasingly separated himself from the gang’s activities despite remaining a member,” his lawyer claims.

