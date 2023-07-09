Casanova has formally appealed his 15-year prison sentence. The prominent hip-hop figure was found guilty on a host of charges in late June. The charges stemmed from a sprawling RICO case linked to Casanova’s gang, Untouchable Gorilla Stone Nation. Furthermore, the charges ranged from drug trafficking to the murder of a 15-year-old boy. Prosecutor Damian Williams said of Casanova – “[He is] not just a notorious recording artist, [but also] a high-profile leader of a vicious street gang and a magnet for gang violence.”

As a result, Casanova was sentenced to 15 years in jail. “He did not simply pretend to be violent in his music or on social media,” the government wrote. “Unfortunately, he walked the walk. Senior’s offense conduct is not about a few song lyrics or how he marketed his music. Rather, he carried out an array of violent activity and significant narcotics trafficking that benefited some of the gang’s most violent and impactful members.”

Casanova Appeals Sentence

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 23: Casanova attends the 2019 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 23, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Casanova’s lawyer, James Kousouros, confirmed that on July 7, he had formally filed an appeal of his client’s sentence. During the trial, Kousouros had leaned hard on the consequences of Casanova publicly disavowing of the gang. During the trial, Casanova had renounced his membership and spoken at length about his desire to disassociate himself from the group. As a result, Kousouros claimed that Casanova’s life was at risk. On June 14, about two weeks before he was sentenced, Casanova was attacked at Essex County Jail. The incident required him to get stitches on his head and hands.

However, the “lighter sentence” he received as a result of this public disavowing was still 15 years behind bars. Kousouros believes that this is still too much. He argued this on both the work that Casanova has put in and his public disavowing of the gang. “The fact is that Mr. Senior stayed in this gang as it furthered his rap career,” Casanova’s lawyers wrote. “As he gained moderate success and then a recording contract with Roc Nation, he increasingly separated himself from the gang’s activities despite remaining a member.” This is a breaking story and so very little information is available. However, Casanova will likely remain in jail for several weeks or months before his case is heard by a judge again.

[via]