untouchable gorilla stone nation
- MusicCasanova Formally Appeals 15-Year Prison SentenceThe rapper is looking to get his 15-year sentence overturned.By Ben Mock
- CrimeCasanova Gets Attempted Murder Charge For Miami Shooting Last Year: ReportIn addition to the racketeering charges, a new report states that Casanova has now been charged in connection to a shooting outside of a strip club.By Erika Marie
- GramCasanova Pleads With His "Important Friends" For Help: "I Feel Defeated"He has been incarcerated for almost a year and says he has "exhausted all remedies and spent a significant amount of money on legal fees."By Erika Marie
- CrimeCasanova Associate Shantay Outlaw Strikes Plea Deal With Feds: ReportIt has been reported that Outlaw supervised the Untouchable Gorilla Stone Nation's finances.By Erika Marie
- MusicCasanova Jokes About Receiving Stimulus Check: "Thank You But No Thank You"The incarcerated rapper says he's not trying to get any more charges added to his indictment.By Erika Marie
- MusicCasanova Thanks Bobby Shmurda For Support: "I'm Fighting For My Life"The Brooklyn rapper was arrested back in December on charges related to gangs and drugs.By Erika Marie
- CrimeCasanova Denied Bail, Interview With Nick Cannon Played A Part: ReportDuring the rapper's bail hearing, it's reported that prosecutors brought up the rapper's statements during his interview with Cannon.By Erika Marie
- MusicCasanova Takes Aim At Fake Friends Who Haven't Checked In Or Sent MoneyThe incarcerated rapper had a message for those who are "supposedly my mans," but didn't give names.By Erika Marie
- NewsCasanova Allegedly Sent Money To Gang Founder In Prison For Murder: ReportProsecutors are also using the fact that Casanova wore gorilla jewelry as evidence that he was associated with the Untouchable Gorilla Stone Nation.By Erika Marie
- CrimeCasanova Surrenders To Feds: ReportCasanova has reportedly surrendered to authorities with regards to his racketeering and gun charges.By Alex Zidel
- CrimeCasanova Accused Of "Trafficking Cocaine & Marijuana": ReportThe FBI also alleges that the Roc Nation rapper may be connected to the murder of a teen and the misappropriation of COVID-19 relief funds.By Erika Marie
- CrimeCasanova Wanted By FBI In Relation To Racketeering & Gun ChargesCasanova is among 18 alleged Untouchable Gorilla Stone Nation members indicted on guns & racketeering charges.By Aron A.