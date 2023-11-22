Casanova's Co-Defendants Eligible For Life Sentences Following RICO Convictions

Back in 2021, Casanova along with 12 of his alleged Untouchable Gorilla Stone Nation Blood associates were arrested and hit with various RICO charges. The Brooklyn native went on to renounce his ties to the gang ahead of his sentencing. "I learned through my music career that people will listen and that I don’t need to associate myself with a gang to succeed," his handwritten letter to the judge read. "I don’t need to associate with a gang even if I don’t succeed." He was handed nearly 16 years by the judge at the end of June. As for his co-defendants, two of them appeared in court earlier this week and were convicted of racketeering and more.

Dwight "Dick Wolf" Reid and Christopher "Beagle" Erskine are now both eligible for life sentences. They were acquitted of their gun charges per court records. Their sentencing has not yet been scheduled. Both defendants are accused of being leaders of the street gang, which is believed to be responsible for "multiple acts involving murder." Reid was described by prosecutors as the "gang's founder and prison leader" while Erskine is believed to have been their "street leader." Their trial lasted for three weeks, though further details surrounding witness testimonies, etc. are not available at the time of writing.

Dwight "Dick Wolf" Reid and Christopher "Beagle" Erskine Convicted Of Racketeering

In July, Casanova's lawyer James Kousouros confirmed that he had formally appealed his 15-year sentence. He filed a compassionate release motion in August, arguing that his robbery charge should instead be considered larceny. Prosecutors remain insistent that he stay behind bars while he and his team continue to push for release.

Throughout Casanova's trial, his team relied heavily on the consequences of the rapper publicly disavowing the gang, which allegedly landed him in the middle of a brutal prison altercation earlier this year. According to reports, fellow inmate Ulysses Lugo attacked Casanova, later prompting several other inmates to get involved. What do you think of Casanova's co-defendants getting convicted? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

