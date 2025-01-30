Casanova Thanks Tory Lanez For Motivating Him During Prison Sentence

Casanova and Tory Lanez are two rappers with very different situations who both find themselves in prison, yet that solidarity can go a long way. Moreover, the former recently spoke to XXL for an interview from jail, during which the publication asked him about how he finds inspiration and motivation during this difficult time. For those unaware, he's in for drug trafficking and racketeering charges, whereas Lanez is doing time for shooting Megan Thee Stallion back in 2020. Cas' said that the Canadian rapper and singer is a big factor as to why he feels motivated and inspired these days, although his reasoning as to why will probably ruffle some feathers.

"Tory Lanez is my inspiration because he’s not giving up the fight," Casanova remarked. "He’s so strong because he has so little. And he’s really strong on his innocence. He’s saying that he didn’t do it. There’s a lot of cases where people went to jail for 25 years, and then proof came out that it wasn’t them. What do they give you? Nothing. It takes a lot to go to trial, lose, and still stand tall, still fight, still be put in solitary confinement, and still keep it together. I spoke to him for like two hours a couple of months ago, and he sent me money from the jail. He said, ‘Cass, I know you got money, but I got money money.’ I said, ‘Alright, okay, big money.’ And he sent me some money. That dude is strong."

Casanova On Tory Lanez

Throughout his legal process, Casanova became very outspoken against the justice system, and he often shared via various platforms some thoughts on how frustrated and angry he is over all of it. As for Tory Lanez, you probably are very well-aware of all the developments that surged after the 2020 shooting and all the discourse that continues to surround it.