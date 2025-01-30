Casanova Thanks Tory Lanez For Motivating Him During Prison Sentence

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 779 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Entertainment: Hot 97 Summer Jam
June 10, 2018; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; Tory Lanez performs during Hot 97's Summer Jam at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ on Sunday, June 10, 2018. Mandatory Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran/North Jersey Media Group via USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
From one inmate to another.

Casanova and Tory Lanez are two rappers with very different situations who both find themselves in prison, yet that solidarity can go a long way. Moreover, the former recently spoke to XXL for an interview from jail, during which the publication asked him about how he finds inspiration and motivation during this difficult time. For those unaware, he's in for drug trafficking and racketeering charges, whereas Lanez is doing time for shooting Megan Thee Stallion back in 2020. Cas' said that the Canadian rapper and singer is a big factor as to why he feels motivated and inspired these days, although his reasoning as to why will probably ruffle some feathers.

"Tory Lanez is my inspiration because he’s not giving up the fight," Casanova remarked. "He’s so strong because he has so little. And he’s really strong on his innocence. He’s saying that he didn’t do it. There’s a lot of cases where people went to jail for 25 years, and then proof came out that it wasn’t them. What do they give you? Nothing. It takes a lot to go to trial, lose, and still stand tall, still fight, still be put in solitary confinement, and still keep it together. I spoke to him for like two hours a couple of months ago, and he sent me money from the jail. He said, ‘Cass, I know you got money, but I got money money.’ I said, ‘Alright, okay, big money.’ And he sent me some money. That dude is strong."

Read More: Casanova Grabs Joey Bada$$, KayCyy, Kevin Ross, & YXNG K.A For "I Get It Now"

Casanova On Tory Lanez

Throughout his legal process, Casanova became very outspoken against the justice system, and he often shared via various platforms some thoughts on how frustrated and angry he is over all of it. As for Tory Lanez, you probably are very well-aware of all the developments that surged after the 2020 shooting and all the discourse that continues to surround it.

Most recently, Megan Thee Stallion filed a request for a restraining order against Tory Lanez, which caused some controversy amid the hip-hop world. We will see how the case continues to evolve and how folks like Casanova continue to characterize it.

Read More: Slim Thug Reveals Why He's So Adamant That Tory Lanez Did Shoot Megan Thee Stallion

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
2018 BET Awards Radio Remotes - Day 2 Music Casanova Reveals Tory Lanez Sent Him Money During His Federal Case 3.6K
Wireless Festival 2019 Pop Culture Judge Reveals Tory Lanez's Lyrics & Music Videos Could Be "Fair Game" If Rapper Testifies 4.6K
Tory Lanez Performs At DAER Nightclub Music Tory Lanez Sentenced To 10 Years In Prison, Twitter Reacts 4.7K
Bennett Raglin/Getty Images, Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Antics Casanova Catches Tory Lanez Outside 215.3K