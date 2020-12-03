Swaggy Jazzy
- RelationshipsCasanova's Wife Shares A Message Following His 15 Year SentenceSwaggy Jazzy showcased her loyalty.ByCaroline Fisher8.6K Views
- CrimeCasanova & His Wife React To His Guilty Plea: "The System Is Crazy"The rapper has been incarcerated since December 2020 and claims that he has spent four months "in the box."ByErika Marie29.4K Views
- GramCasanova Treats His Wife To Weeklong Birthday Celebration From Behind BarsThe rapper's wife shared photos and videos of her luxury celebration and wrote a note about just how much her husband is spoiling her.ByErika Marie11.0K Views
- MusicCasanova 2x's Wife Spits Rhymes About Rapper: "I Had To Do It For My Baby"Jasmere Corbett, or Swaggy Jazzy, dropped bars about holding her man down.ByErika Marie6.3K Views
- RandomCasanova Laments Over Diminished Support While In JailCasanova feels slighted by his closest allies.ByAlexander Cole13.0K Views
- GramCasanova & His Wife Share Funny Clip Of Rapper Doing "June Bug Challenge"The rapper also reemerged on Instagram with a new page and a few posts about friendship and loyalty.ByErika Marie7.9K Views
- GramCasanova Gets Sexually Explicit With Wife While On IG Live Call From JailThe rapper didn't let a little thing like being on Live stop him from a dirty talk.ByErika Marie11.2K Views
- GramCasanova 2x's Wife Speaks On "Fake Friends": "Where Everybody At"Swaggy Jazzy questioned people's loyalties when things go south.ByErika Marie15.5K Views
- RelationshipsCasanova's Girlfriend Shares Video Of Rapper Before SurrenderingCasanova's girlfriend, Swaggy Jazzy, shared a video of the rapper moments before surrendering to the feds.ByAlex Zidel25.2K Views