Akbar V Continues To Gas Up Nicki Minaj's "Big Foot," Denies Having Issues With Megan Thee Stallion

Akbar V is setting the record straight on Nicki Minaj's "Big Foot" and Megan Thee Stallion. In the hip-hop world, drama is often around the corner. Furthermore, it's waiting to bubble over at the slightest provocation. This is the case with Akbar V, whose recent remarks about Nicki Minaj's "Big Foot" diss track. Her comments have sparked controversy and speculation about her relationship with Megan Thee Stallion. In a statement addressing the situation, Akbar V made it clear that her support for "Big Foot" does not equate to animosity towards Megan Thee Stallion. Denying any personal issues with the Houston rapper, Akbar emphasized that her involvement in hyping up "Big Foot" was simply a matter of entertaining her audience and responding to fan requests.

Furthermore, the issue of matter lies in Akbar V's recent remarks recorded at a club appearance, where she exclaimed, "This big foot b--ch trynna come for the f--kin queen of rap." While the statement may have raised eyebrows, Akbar V insists that it was all in the spirit of rap entertainment. Moreover, she calls it a playful jab rather than a declaration of war. However, Megan Thee Stallion's hairstylist and friend took a shot and commented under the post trying to defend Megan. ""Akbar feet def doing sign language … relax girl," he stated. Akbar V sought to clarify any misconceptions. Moreover, she stated in response to the friend and social media, "You making this something bigger than what it really is. I don't have no problem with Meg. This is rap entertainment, that's her and Nicki beef, but the song hard and it was requested. I was at my paid hosting. It was funny. If you know me, I talk smack 'bout myself and all, baby. I'm hood. We joan all day."

Furthermore, social media wasn't too impressed with Akbar trying to defend herself. "To hate a woman that doesn’t know you is a different kind of weak," one person commented. "As an upcoming 'artist' if I’m in the club with a mic the last thing I would be doing is yelling somebody else’s lyrics to the top of my lungs," one person commented. "I’d be tryna push my own music but maybe that’s just me." "Here she goes…throwing rocks and hiding her hand! Smh," another person said.

Ultimately, whether it's hyping up a diss track or setting the record straight, Akbar V claims it was all in the name of entertainment. And while controversies may come and go, one thing remains clear. In the world of rap, anything can happen, and the drama never truly sleeps. Let us know what you think on HNHH!

