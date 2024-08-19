Akbar V Puts August Alsina On Blast For His Thoughts About Dating Another Man

Akbar V is out to protect what God says is right and wrong.

A few days ago, R&B artist August Alsina made some pretty revealing statements via Nick Cannon's Counsel Culture platform. On the show, the veteran went on to share that God helped him discover other people, places, and things when talking about how he's able to love other men. "It's that power that's higher than myself. I always say that the greatest gift that God could have ever given me was exposure. To expose me to so many different kinds of people, places, things", Alsina said.

"So, it's like, when people want you to define yourself as whether you're gay, straight, bisexual, or whatever it is you was just talking about, love is much more complex than that and has much more depth. So, for me, I'm just the kind of person that, because love is a language, I'm fluent in love when it speaks to me". However, this really set reality TV star, Akbar V, off. According to theJasmineBrand, Akbar V went on several rants about Alsina and how he is "play[ing] with God toooo much".

She is warning others to steer clear of the things he's saying because he's essentially lying that God would ever allow this. "He gives us a choice… How did God do this and he says it’s a sin? So does that mean God is a liar? … Kids, don’t believe this. God don’t do this … His word don’t come back void", Akbar V preaches. Fans then fired back at her for attacking Alsina on his views. Many felt she was being insensitive; however she feels that everyone's mad at her for voicing "the truth". V even went to add that she's not trying to "down August Alsina". However, she is hoping he comes to his senses. "I’m not against my brother; I’m basically saying God hasn’t told him that because God doesn’t like sin… and if we are sinning, God is not a God who promotes sin then tells us not to sin… I am praying for my brother and hope one day he finds the truth about the true living God".