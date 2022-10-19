Get ready to see a handful of celebrities in a new light thanks to a reboot of The Surreal Life. It was 16 years ago when the last episode of the unscripted television series aired, and in the new seventh season, the show is getting a makeover. The cast includes the likes of Dennis Rodman, Tamar Braxton, Frankie Muñoz, Stormy Daniels, and August Alsina.

Cameras will follow the crew of famous folks as they navigate life under one roof, and in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Alsina admitted that he was apprehensive about joining the series. He said he rejected the offer multiple times before agreeing because he didn’t want to have to relive his scandal involving Will and Jada Pinkett Smith.

(Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

“I would say that going into it, that probably was one of the factors for me that I felt like, ‘Hmm, do I really want to do this?’ because I didn’t want to go into a situation where people would grab for low-hanging fruit,” he said.

“There was one side of me not wanting to do it, trying to protect myself, and then the other side of it was, well, it gave me the opportunity to allow people to see and experience me and my authentic energy as opposed to the narrative that had been kind of clouding over my life for quite a while.”

Jada confirms she had a relationship with August Alsina on the red table talk with Will Smith pic.twitter.com/gJQSuumymv — Spooky King (@VllIRGO) July 10, 2020

It seems like just yesterday when Will and Jada sat down on Red Table Talk to discuss the ins and outs of their unconventional marriage. This includes dialogue about Alsina’s prior “entanglement” with Jada during a stage in her marriage when she and Will had an open relationship. The singer revealed that these days, he has “absolutely zero” relationship with the Smiths.

“I can only be responsible for myself. I can only be responsible for my own actions and hold myself accountable for what I do, what I say, and what I know to be true for myself,” he shared. “To be honest with you, I’m not necessarily surprised about anybody’s actions these days. Everybody has the right to say, reveal whatever they decide, I’m not the police of that.”

Check out the teaser for The Surreal Life below and tune in for its VH1 premiere next Monday, October 24. Revisit that Red Table Talk moment between Will and Jada above.

