August Alsina Responds To Akbar V's Homophobic Rant

Neither is backing down on their stance.

August Alsina has been trending on the internet lately thanks to his conversation with Nick Cannon and his panel on Counsel Culture. One of the interviewers asked the R&B artist about his "love for another man" and how "opening [his] heart" has helped him with that. While answering the question, the New Orleans, Louisiana native said that God essentially aided him in seeing the light, so to speak. "I always say that the greatest gift that God could have ever given me was exposure. To expose me to so many different kinds of people, places, things". This ruffled the feathers of reality TV star Akbar V who is a very firm believer and follower of what the Bible says.

She went on several rants about August Alsina yesterday and she essentially called him out for lying that God would help him discover his homosexuality. "He gives us a choice… How did God do this and he says it’s a sin? So does that mean God is a liar?", she angrily asked. Later, she would go on to question who this God is for August because "it's only one true living God". She did also clarify at one point that she's not against him nor judging his love for another male. V is more so irked by how he came to this realization. "This is not to down August Alsina. I’m not against my brother; I’m basically saying God hasn’t told him that because God doesn’t like sin… and if we are sinning, God is not a God who promotes sin then tells us not to sin… I am praying for my brother and hope one day he finds the truth about the true living God".

August Alsina & Akbar V Are At Odds

After all of this he is now clapping back and in a slick way may we add. According to a repost from The Shade Room, Alsina was promoting his new fragrance called "Evolutionary". While talking about his product he says it has some unique powers. To be exact it's a "repellent to negative energy". He even says its "really become an aromatherapy to me somehow". Additionally, his caption surely had Akbar V's name written all over it as well. "M E S S A G E 🗒️ !! .. there’s a lot more that could be said, but I don’t want to interrupt the Grace of God over life that speaks the loudest. Stay well! ❤️‍🩹". All of this back-and-forth has had a lot of people debating and we are sure it's going to continue at least for another day or two.

What are your thoughts on August Alsina's supposed response to Akbar V calling him out? Whose side are you in this back-and-forth, and why? Who crossed the line more? Do you foresee this continuing for the rest of the week? We would like to hear what you have to say, so leave your thoughts in the comments. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding August Alsina and Akbar V. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the worlds of music and pop culture.