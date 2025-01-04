August Alsina Defends Close Friend Zu's Viral Video Of Him Against Fans With This Stern Response

August Alsina and Zu against the world.

August Alsina has broken his silence after a TikTok video featuring him and his close friend and collaborator Zu went viral, sparking renewed speculation about their relationship. On Wednesday (Jan. 1), the video was shared on an account claiming to be a “Spam Page” for Zu. In the clip, Zu films himself sitting in a car with Alsina, but it wasn’t the visuals that captured fans’ attention—it was the caption overlaying the video that read, “On God, I’m going [to] climb this [ninja emoji] soon as we get in the crib.” Ever since Alsina introduced Zu during the November 2022 finale of VH1’s The Surreal Life, fans have speculated about the nature of their bond, questioning whether they are more than just close friends or “brothers.”

This latest video only fueled the fire, prompting Alsina to address the chatter directly on social media. When one fan on X (formerly Twitter) commented that they liked Zu but questioned his decision to post such a suggestive video knowing it would spark curiosity, Alsina responded with humor and candor. “Aht! Don’t do detttt… Everybody else alr be trollin’… so let that man troll in peace!” he wrote. Reflecting on the public’s fixation, Alsina offered a broader perspective for the new year: “In 2025, what everyone needs to know is this—if someone supports you, they’ll support you. If they don’t, they won’t. No perceived condition will change that. People who enjoy low-hanging fruit will just keep enjoying it. And for that, there’s trolling.”

August Alsina Fights Off Fans Against Partner Zu's Trolling Antics

Alsina continued engaging with fans, sharing insights about his hopes for the year ahead while maintaining his lighthearted approach. When another user asked how he felt about Zu openly joking about “climbing him” in the video, Alsina clarified, “To be clear, Zu comes to me before posting anything involving me. Anyhow, he’s his own man. Let him cook!”