August Alsina has found love in his life and is sharing it with the world. The singer opened up about his love life on a recent episode of VH1’s The Surreal Life. During his confessional, August spoke about finding love in unconventional form before brining his new love on camera.

“I would like a love that feels limitless,” August shared on the show. “And then what do you know? Love showed up, but in a new way. I want to share that and really honor the person that I love and that loves me back and teaching my so much about love and healing. I want to that in front of the world because it defies all the constructs that one would say love is supposed to be or love should look like.”

LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 25: August Alsina (L) and Jada Pinkett Smith at the 2017 BET Awards at Staples Center on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

After August shared his sentiments, a man sat down next to him as they exchanged hugs and I Love Yous. Despite the scene, the 30-year old singer has yet to put a label on his relationship with man —- seemingly named Zaza. However, fans noticed that August posted the same fellow a while back on his Instagram page. “ZaZa first performance last night,” August captioned a photo himself and Zaza. “DC popped the cherry. It was loveeeeee. Thank y’all so much.”

According to Za’s Instagram page, he’s also a singer and upcoming artist who goes by the name Zu. Back in July, he released his single “Yeah Yeah” featuring August Alsina. This isn’t the August’s romantic life was the subject of Internet fodder. Back in 2020, his “entanglement” with Jada Pinkett Smith spawned several think pieces and social media conversations. August even admitted that Will Smith gave him permission to be in a relationship with Jada. However, Will’s team denied the claims.

August Alsina may have found his happily ever after, after all. Check out more fan reactions below.

august alsina boyfriend cute af too pic.twitter.com/ZRuj6v9YEH — tee (@teebelair) November 22, 2022

August Alsina coming out was the classiest shìt I’ve seen ❤️🤍 you’re doing great sweetie — Todoronaa (@SilverMolars) November 22, 2022