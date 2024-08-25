Akbar V Claims Donald Trump Reached Out To Her On Her Birthday

Akbar V is backing the former President.

Akbar V claims that former President Donald Trump reached out to her with a letter on her birthday. She shared the message on Instagram, earlier this week. In the caption, she wrote: “In my birthday I received a sweet message from @realdonaldtrump and his team thank you all ….. I always said I want to stand for something …. I also want to stand and change my community and help kids that has been through the same trials of life that i encountered."

As for the message itself, Trump's team apparently wrote: “Dear Valerie Raven, Thank you for your support! You are a great artist who I have tremendous respect for. Together, we will Make America Great Again!” When The Shade Room reshared the post on Instagram, fans were highly critical of Akbar and Trump. "Your SLOW if you think trump wants to help anyone from your community!" one user remarked. Another top comment reads: "I've noticed that Trump supporters legit can't properly speak, spell or write…I see the pattern of dodo birds of the same feather flock together.. smh."

Read More: Akbar V Claps Back At Latto For Not Naming Nicki Minaj As The GOAT Woman Rapper

Donald Trump Speaks During Rally In Arizona

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - AUGUST 23: Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump departs the stage after speaking during a campaign rally at Desert Diamond Arena on August 23, 2024 in Glendale, Arizona. The rally, held in partnership with Turning Point PAC and Turning Point Action, comes come two weeks after Democratic presidential nominee U.S. Vice President Harris held a rally at the same location. (Photo by Rebecca Noble/Getty Images)

Akbar isn't the only celebrity making headlines for associating with Trump in recent weeks. Amber Rose has been getting tons of attention for vocalizing her political opinions as of late as well. She even spoke at the Republican National Convention, last month.

Akbar V Shares Message From Donald Trump

Trump is currently running for President again, this time against Democratic candidate and current Vice President Kamala Harris. Be on the lookout for further updates on Akbar V as well as the 2024 Presidential Election on HotNewHipHop.