"Baddies: Midwest" Premiere Ends In Massive Brawl

Videos of a huge fight from the event are going viral.

The new season of Baddies: Midwest premiered on Sunday night and videos from the event show that it ended in a massive brawl. In one clip, attendees were climbing over rows of seating to get involved in the physical confrontation. It's unclear what prompted the incident nor who exactly was involved.

Videos of the brawl are sparking plenty of backlash on social media. When The Neighborhood Talk uploaded the clip, one user in the comments section wrote: "This is so sick and I hate this for the culture. Please shut it down." Another added: "I’m sorry, but at some point, we need to have a SERIOUS talk about the effects these shows are having on black girls/women. There’s no enlightening, no charity, no NOTHING. Just excessive drinking, over the top violence and trauma for views." One more wrote: "Maturing is realizing that Baddies are not Ladies … they give very much childish and embarrassing and to think I thought about auditioning once upon a time."

"Baddies: Midwest" Premieres In Los Angeles

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 03: General atmosphere at Baddies Midwest Los Angeles Premiere at Fine Arts Theatre on November 03, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for Zeus Network)

The premiere episode of the show itself was loaded with drama. Chrisean Rock accused her sister, Tesehki, of allegedly sexually abusing her when they were children, which sparked a massive argument. "You're telling me stories I've never heard before," Tesehki said on the verge of tears. "Why would you be in my house if I ever did some weird sh*t to you? This is not making sense bro. It's not making sense, I'm done. Y'all about to piss me off and when I cry, I punch. I'm done. This is crazy."

Fight Breaks Out During "Baddies: Midwest" Premiere