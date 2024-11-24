Nicki Minaj Tells Fan New Album & Tour On The Way

Nicki Minaj has a new album and tour in the works.

As she celebrates The Pinkprint's 10th anniversary, Nicki Minaj reveals plans for a new album and tour. Fresh off her Pink Friday 2 tour, Queen Barb made the revelation while answering a fan’s question on social media. The fan asked, “Are we getting another tour for the next album, Mother?” Minaj replied, “Yes, our next official album. Of course.” The forthcoming album follows the artist accomplishing several milestones in 2024, including the highest-grossing rap tour by a female artist and the biggest sales week by a female rapper in the mid-2020s.

Nicki’s reveal would send fans into a frenzy. “Omfgggg! Nicki I love you so much! I can’t wait,” tweeted on fan, while another wrote, “I’m there just let me know when! And come back to St. Louis please & thank you.” Minaj's fans around the world immediately requested her presence. Referring to the entertainer as “Mother,” one social media user commented, “Mama pls are you going to tour in Africa this time around? Nigeria to be precise, we love you and want you to give us a concert in Nigeria.”

The reissued Pinkprint features the original album’s celebrated tracks, including “Pills n Potions,” “Anaconda,” “Only,” “Bed of Lies,” “Truffle Butter,” and “The Night Is Still Young.” However, the spotlight falls on the newly added songs, which enrich the album's legacy. Among these are “Turn Ya Cap Back,” a collaboration with Swae Lee, and the dancehall-infused “It’s Okay” featuring David Guetta. The standout addition is Arctic Tundra, a posthumous feature from the late Juice WRLD.