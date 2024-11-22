Nicki Minaj Celebrates 10 Years Of "Pinkprint" With Long Lost Juice WRLD Collab "Arctic Tundra"

Some fans might remember this one under a different title.

I don't need job applications for that pressure I apply That is why they gotta lie, that is just how they get by But my flow still gon' be wavy and your flow still gon' be dry I done f***ed the world up in ten short years Had teachers like Weezy F. and been all ears Blue studs that's VVS, then get more peers

She continued, "Because before he passed that’s what we were talking about. He recorded a bunch of stuff when he was in my studio, but I don’t like to exploit people, and people’s deaths and stuff like that." Well, it looks like Nicki Minaj was able to work things out because "Arctic Tundra" is now officially here, and it's found a new home. This updated title appears on the Tenth Anniversary Edition of her massively successful 2014 project, The Pinkprint. Three other tracks are also on this fourth version of the album, including other collabs with Swae Lee, David Guetta and Davido, and Parker Ignite. Overall, it's been a long time coming for "Arctic Tundra," with origins of this record's creation dating back to 2018.

Back in late August of this year, Nicki Minaj was teasing some tracks for the then upcoming Pink Friday 2 Gag City Reloaded . That never really came to fruition outside of another leg of her expansive tour. Luckily, though, not all was lost during that past Instagram Live session . Drake and Juice WRLD collaborations were the main draw, with one title in particular holding a special place in the Queen's heart. "Blonde Hair," aka "Girl With The Blonde Hair" is that one with Nicki stating, "It would be incredible for me I think to have Juice WRLD on this album."

