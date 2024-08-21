Nicki Minaj Previews Drake & Juice WRLD Collabs Ahead Of Next "Pink Friday 2" Deluxe

She also revealed other important details about this "Gag City Reloaded" deluxe.

Yesterday, August 20, Nicki Minaj sent out a tweet that had the Barbz truly elated. "PF2 #GagCityReloaded - the album". Yes, if two expanded editions of Pink Friday 2 weren't enough for you, a third alternate version is on its way. However, we are currently being left in the dark about when it will release. That remains true today as well, according to AllHipHop. Nicki Minaj hopped on Instagram Live for about 45 minutes late last night with over 4,700 fans tuning in, presumably to hear any sort of extra news.

If that's true, then the Queens, New York MC certainly fulfilled their wishes. As we said, she wasn't able to give a drop date, but here are the words straight from the source. "I will be doing a deluxe version of Pink Friday 2. It will be called Pink Friday 2 Gag City Reloaded. It’s going to be out soon. Do I have the exact dates for you? No. Is it coming out this week? No. But it’s coming". However, that was about the only disappointing part of the whole Live because she would go on to preview several tracks that could be on this deluxe.

Nicki Minaj Gives The Barbz A Taste Of Several Tracks

Some of them included Drake and Juice WRLD collaborations. However, it seems like the former won't be on Gag City Reloaded as she was playing a version of Camila Cabello's "HOT UPTOWN" with her on it that didn't see the light of day. "I’m not on it but the song is out". Later, Nicki would go on to play two, “Anxiety” and "Mamita", with the latter having potentially multiple guests. Fans were enjoying the former and it turns out to be one of her favorites as well. "Isn’t that so beautiful"? Finally, for Juice WRLD, she's really hoping she can get him on it. "It would be incredible for me I think to have Juice WRLD on this album. Because before he passed that’s what we were talking about. He recorded a bunch of stuff when he was in my studio, but I don’t like to exploit people, and people’s deaths and stuff like that".

