Nicki Minaj Unveils The Release Date & Artwork For Upcoming "Gag City Reloaded" Deluxe

A massive photo dump with Kenneth Petty accompanied the post.

About seven days ago, Nicki Minaj decided to drop a bombshell on X. "PF2 #GagCityReloaded - the album". That simple announcement was enough to rile up the entire legion of Barbz, as this sort of came out of nowhere. Apparently, her revealing the Gag City Reloaded tour was step one of the plans because now we are getting new music to accompany this new leg of her massive Pink Friday 2 trek. Then, phase three would occur in the evening of the aforementioned tweet. Nicki Minaj hopped on a 45-minute Instagram Live to talk about this new deluxe edition, and tease some collaborations in the process.

However, at the time, she was not able to give any sort of concrete details about this third bonus version. "I will be doing a deluxe version of Pink Friday 2. It will be called Pink Friday 2 Gag City Reloaded. It’s going to be out soon. Do I have the exact dates for you? No. Is it coming out this week? No. But it’s coming". Then, yesterday, part four of the rollout would see Nicki Minaj hype up a track that she claims will be the Barbz "favorite song on the deluxe".

Nicki Minaj Seems Really Excited About Gag City Reloaded

There's a chance it could be a finished version of "Anxiety", a song teased in the IG Live. Now, we are in the middle of step five, which includes perhaps the most important information yet. Nicki Minaj has just recently revealed the release date and the Gag City Reloaded artwork on IG. She captions the massive Kenneth Petty photo dump with, "9.13.24 #GagCityRELOADED THE DELUXE ALBUM 💿". On the 15th slide, you can see the cover, which features the biggest anklet you will ever see which spells out the name of this extra version.

