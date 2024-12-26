Kanye West, Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice Get Bashed On "Worst Songs Of The Year" List

Can you guess which track from each MC made the ranking?

For every controversial "Best Music of the Year" list, there's usually a "Worst" equivalent drawing a lot of fan ire, as well. Moreover, that's exactly what Variety recently offered with their "Worst Songs of 2024" list, which contained a couple of divisive hip-hop placements. The most notable of these are Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign's "CARNIVAL" off their VULTURES 1 collaboration album (a track that also features Rich The Kid and Playboi Carti), Nicki Minaj's Megan Thee Stallion diss track "Big Foot," and Ice Spice's lead Y2K! single, "Think U The S**t (Fart)." Maybe you agree or disagree, but you can't deny that all these releases carried their fair share of criticisms.

As for Kanye West's inclusion on this "Worst Songs of 2024" list from Variety, the publication pointed to the blatant misogyny and edgy provocation on "CARNIVAL" and its bombastic chorus. Nicki Minaj caught flack for her "embarrassingly outlandish" diss track, whereas Ice Spice's "Think U The S**t (Fart)" ranked among the most vapid novelties of the year in the publication's eyes. Maybe these seem like harsh critiques, but we certainly heard much worse about these tracks in 2024.

Ice Spice, Nicki Minaj & Kanye West Land On "Worst Songs Of 2024" List

Elsewhere, other rap-related inclusions on Variety's "Worst Songs of 2024" list included Camila Cabello's "I LUV IT" with Playboi Carti and Tom MacDonald's "Facts" featuring Ben Shapiro, which are frankly much easier tracks to hate on. But Kanye West, Nicki Minaj, and Ice Spice had expectation and visibility on their side, which made their poorly received output this year all the more shocking and impactful. Regardless, we can't deny that these expectations are probably what makes these records so bad for many fans, and that they might not be that horrible out of context.

Meanwhile, as fans continue to share their favorite music of 2024, they also anticipate what could emerge in 2025, especially for artists that might need a comeback in the public eye. Kanye West will allegedly drop a new album Bully soon, Ice Spice just dropped off her Y2K! deluxe, and Nicki Minaj might drop some more Pink Friday 2 deluxe versions soon. We'll see how their fans react...

