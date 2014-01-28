the worst
- MusicJadakiss Tells The Story Of His Worst Show Ever To Dave EastMoral of the story: pack extra underwear when you're traveling.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicDrake Shuts Down Claims That "Scorpion" Is His Worst AlbumThe 6 God hopped in the comments of a popular podcast's Instagram to fight back against their claims that his 2018 double album is his weakest.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- NewsThe Worst (Freestyle)Trina drops a quick freestyle over Jhene Aiko's "The Worst."By Rose Lilah
- NewsThe Worst (Remix)Avery Storm tries his hand at Jhene Aiko's "The Worst".By hnhh
- NewsThe Worst (Ted Smooth Remix)Raekwon adds a verse to Ted Smooth's remix of "The Worst".By Trevor Smith
- SongsThe Worst (Freestyle)Killa Kyleon offer up his own version of "The Worst."By Rose Lilah
- NewsThe Worst (Remix)Skeme goes in over Jhene Aiko's "The Worst".By Trevor Smith