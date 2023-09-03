Jadakiss Tells The Story Of His Worst Show Ever To Dave East

As a seasoned veteran in the rap game, Jadakiss has a couple of disastrous concert moments in his memory bank. Moreover, he recently shared one of these, which he believes was the worst, to Dave East on HipHopWired’s I Got Questions series. The two New York lyricists spoke on a variety of topics too, ranging from their respective career trajectories and their experiences on the road, which led to this story. Furthermore, Jada explained that this happened during The LOX’s first European tour. To sum his tale up with the moral of the story: when you’re traveling for a long time, always pack extra underwear.

“It was probably our first European tour, late ’90s in London and I ran out of underwear,” Jadakiss told Dave East. “One of my homies from my block here lived in London too. So I’m like, ‘Yo Nerf, I need some boxers for the show. He’s like, ‘Don’t worry I got you.’ We looking and there’s nothing, though. I had a pair of Speedos. I had the worst s**ts ever. It was my worst show ever in life. I felt horrible. These s**ts- there wasn’t even boxer briefs. They was boy shorts- the KD, London Euro joints. No matter what happens, overpack underwear.”

Jadakiss Performing At The HOT 107.9 Birthday Bash

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JUNE 17: Rapper Jadakiss performs onstage during 2023 HOT 107.9’s Birthday Bash at State Farm Arena on June 17, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Hopefully this didn’t happen to the Yonkers MC again, but it’s a small blemish in an illustrious path full of amazing performances. Whether it’s his standout Verzuz appearance, festivals, or just his raw commitment to the art of live hip-hop and freestyling, Jadakiss is always on point on stage. It’s no surprise, then, that for his place in the rap game, the newer generation holds a lot of respect and admiration for him. For example, during a July interview with EBONY, Metro Boomin named the 28-year-old among his dream collabs.

“I have this long list written out of all the people I would love working with,” the star producer remarked. “Working with Nas on Spider-Verse was the first time I got to do something with him. My mom loved him and used to play his songs all the time. So, I used to go out and buy his albums when I was young. But as far as other dream collabs, man, Jadakiss, 50, Snoop. Honestly, I don’t want to keep going because I don’t want to leave anyone out.” For more news and the latest updates on Jadakiss and Dave East, come back to HNHH.

