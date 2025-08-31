Nicki Minaj Expresses Interest In Potential Sabrina Carpenter Collaboration

BY Devin Morton 393 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
sabrina-carpenter-nicki-minaj-potential-collab-hip-hop-news
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 12: Nicki Minaj performs onstage at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
Nicki Minaj and Sabrina Carpenter are fans of one another, and after Carpenter's new album, a collaboration could be on the way.

Sabrina Carpenter is arguably the most popular pop act under the age of 30. After a successful but not hugely popular start to her career, she had a massive 2024. That came thanks to the release of Short n' Sweet, her Grammy-winning sixth album that also spawned the mega-hit single "Espresso." After her 2024, she's followed it up with Man's Best Friend, which released on Friday (August 29).

The album has gotten reactions from all kinds of people. One interesting response came from Nicki Minaj, who expressed interest in collaborating with the pop superstar. Minaj posted the track "Don't Worry I'll Make You Worry" on her Instagram Story. Sergio Kletnoy, the entertainment director at Vogue, reposted the story asking for a collaboration, tagging Carpenter in the process.

Carpenter provided a repost of her own after. She tagged both Minaj and Kletnoy, with the words "love affair" and a few heart/arrow emojis. Finally, Minaj reposted it all, tagging Kletnoy and saying "don't worry," adding a salute and purple heart emoji. The entire exchange was caught by Complex Music's Instagram account.

Read More: Nicki Minaj's Sister Ming Li Disses Ice Spice For Not Living Up To Nicki's Praise

Nicki Minaj Sabrina Carpenter Song

Even with Nicki Minaj's year of beef and controversies, it is undeniable that a song with Sabrina Carpenter would be a massive deal. Fans may remember Minaj's pop endeavors like "Super Bass" and her other exploits with Ariana Grande in the mid-2010s, so she has no issues with crossing over.

Sabrina Carpenter has not done a lot of collaborations in the last couple of years, but she is set to appear as the lone credited feature on Taylor Swift's upcoming 12th album, The Life Of A Showgirl. We'd wager that if Minaj came calling, she'd see about making something happen. Until then, it will remain a bit of a pipe dream for fans of both.

About The Author
Devin Morton
Devin Morton is a News and Evergreen Content Writer at HotNewHipHop from Queens, New York. He started with HNHH in July 2024 as an intern while entering his last year of college, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Stony Brook University's School of Communication and Journalism. He has previously written album reviews covering some of the most popular artists in the game, including Childish Gambino and Ice Spice, as well as conversation starting pieces about the Grammy and BET Hip-Hop Awards. Some of his favorite rappers include Kendrick Lamar, Mac Miller, and Nas, though he also has a soft spot for the Blog Era guys from when he used to read HNHH as a kid. Besides hip-hop, he's a huge fan of sports (primarily basketball, #HeatCulture) and wrestling. His work for HNHH has reflected his outside interests, also covering sports, politics, and the greater pop culture world, which he has extensive knowledge of in addition to his hip-hop expertise.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 4.3K
The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" - Street Sightings Music Nicki Minaj Reignites Travis Scott Feud By Promoting Sabrina Carpenter's Album 6.2K
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life 3.0K
2022 Billboard Music Awards - Arrivals Streetwear Megan Thee Stallion Shaded By Vogue Director During Nicki Minaj's IG Live 1.9K
Comments 0