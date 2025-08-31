Nicki Minaj Expresses Interest In Potential Sabrina Carpenter Collaboration

Sabrina Carpenter is arguably the most popular pop act under the age of 30. After a successful but not hugely popular start to her career, she had a massive 2024. That came thanks to the release of Short n' Sweet, her Grammy-winning sixth album that also spawned the mega-hit single "Espresso." After her 2024, she's followed it up with Man's Best Friend, which released on Friday (August 29).
The album has gotten reactions from all kinds of people. One interesting response came from Nicki Minaj, who expressed interest in collaborating with the pop superstar. Minaj posted the track "Don't Worry I'll Make You Worry" on her Instagram Story. Sergio Kletnoy, the entertainment director at Vogue, reposted the story asking for a collaboration, tagging Carpenter in the process.
Carpenter provided a repost of her own after. She tagged both Minaj and Kletnoy, with the words "love affair" and a few heart/arrow emojis. Finally, Minaj reposted it all, tagging Kletnoy and saying "don't worry," adding a salute and purple heart emoji. The entire exchange was caught by Complex Music's Instagram account.
Nicki Minaj Sabrina Carpenter Song
Even with Nicki Minaj's year of beef and controversies, it is undeniable that a song with Sabrina Carpenter would be a massive deal. Fans may remember Minaj's pop endeavors like "Super Bass" and her other exploits with Ariana Grande in the mid-2010s, so she has no issues with crossing over.
Sabrina Carpenter has not done a lot of collaborations in the last couple of years, but she is set to appear as the lone credited feature on Taylor Swift's upcoming 12th album, The Life Of A Showgirl. We'd wager that if Minaj came calling, she'd see about making something happen. Until then, it will remain a bit of a pipe dream for fans of both.