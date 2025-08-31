News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
My Profile
Drop a comment
Search input
Subscribe
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
My Profile
Sign in
Search input
News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
don't worry i'll make you worry
Latest
Popular
Today
|
Week
|
Month
|
Year
|
All Time
Music
Nicki Minaj Expresses Interest In Potential Sabrina Carpenter Collaboration
Nicki Minaj and Sabrina Carpenter are fans of one another, and after Carpenter's new album, a collaboration could be on the way.
By
Devin Morton
August 31, 2025