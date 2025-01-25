DJ Akademiks’ Alleged Grooming Victim Addresses Streamer’s Sexual Remarks

LONG BEACH, CA - NOVEMBER 03: DJ Akademiks attends 2018 ComplexCon-Day 1 at Long Beach Convention Center on November 3, 2018 in Long Beach, California. (Photo by Earl Gibson III/Getty Images)
DJ Akademiks is under fire.

Earlier this week, PlaqueBoyMax hopped online to call out DJ Akademiks and Tory Lanez affiliate WrittenByRay for a conversation they had with a 15-year-old Discord mod, NourGxd. In clips making their rounds online, the two men made several sexual remarks to the teenager. They talked about sending strippers to his home, asked if he'd sleep with a man, and more.

"N***as was joking around in the 'Cord, you know, but it's weird," PlaqueBoyMax said in part. "It's weird, it's weird, it's weird, and I don't f**k with it. And Ak, I would appreciate it if you don't do that type of sh*t with my lil' bro, you know what I'm saying? He not my lil' bro, but, you feel me, that sh*t not cool ... And kids, if you ever in, like, Discords, you feel me, where it's like, n***as joking around with you, you get what I'm saying? Just make sure you separate yourself from those situations, you know what I'm saying?"

Read More: DJ Akademiks Theorizes That Rihanna Hasn't Dropped Music Due To A Poor Record Deal

NourGxd Calls DJ Akademiks' Comments "Disgusting"

As a result, Akademiks is facing some intense backlash online, as social media users slam him for alleged grooming behavior. Now, NourGxd has shared his side of the story during a recent interview with Scru Face Jean. NourGxd made it clear that he thought Akademiks' comments were “truly uncomfortable” and “disgusting.” Scru Face Jean later revealed that he was unsure whether or not he'd be able to release the interview, as he'd learned that the teen's guardians and law enforcement needed to be involved.

"So it’s lookin like I might not be able to drop this interview, I wanted to get his story out there but it has come to my attention that his guardians (and possibly law enforcement) need to be apart of this. I’m in the process of trying to talk to the guardian but if you don’t see it, that’s why," he wrote.

Read More: DJ Akademiks & Joe Budden Think Drake Should Invest In Promotion Like Kendrick Lamar

[Via]

