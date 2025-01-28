DJ Akademiks Banned From Twitch Amid Alleged Grooming Scandal

The ban appears to be permanent.

Twitch has reportedly banned DJ Akademiks as the streamer has been dealing with grooming allegations after a clip surfaced online in which he appeared to ask a 15-year-old about his sex life. Twitch has not provided an explanation for the ban, but some users online are theorizing it has to do with Ak calling Adin Ross on stream. The site permanantly banned Ross in 2023.

Fans on social media have had plenty of jokes in the wake of Akademiks' ban. "Dude been sh*tty for years, why are people just catching on," one user wrote on X (formerly Twitter). The "Akademiks TV" account eventually provided an explanation, writing: "Banned because he called Adin on stream to talk with Kendrick cousin after Adin paid $10,000 to buy hospital beds and wheel chairs for Kendrick cousin." Regardless of the post, fans weren't buying it. One fan responded: "Bullsh*t. It’s because he’s a pedophile asking a 15 yr old boy if he’s ready to be penetrated."

Twitch Bans DJ Akademiks

As for the grooming scandal, Akademiks has since addressed the drama. “This is about the 18th time y’all have tried to have this conversation,” Ak said on a live stream. “I get it. Y’all are upset. ‘How do we cancel Ak?’ I’m still the biggest, pause. You can’t cancel what you didn’t build.” He added: “I’ve done a lot of bulls**t up in this game. Trust me. I’ve got mine off. This issue aside – which, again. I am wrong. I will be better. This is a teachable moment. For me, obviously, I got to watch my speech. That’s clear. […] Definitely a regrettable moment, and we’re going to use it as a teachable moment. Because I don’t think I’ve came this far, built this platform, to be that irresponsible, right? And of course, I could throw out any type of excuses. Well, f**k all that. So I’ll just take the responsibility. I should do better and will do better."

Akademiks has yet to comment on the ban. In other news, Meek Mill recently made headlines for advising parents to have their children block Akademiks. Taking To X (formerly Twitter), he wrote: "If your a parent go get ya kids phone and block this man he’s grooming children with a very large platform that 'kids' like… also attempts to ruin black families and black success daily 'VILLAN IN THE VILLAGE.'"

