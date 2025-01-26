Kendrick Lamar Turns The "tv off" In New Super Bowl Halftime Show Promo After SZA Reveal

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 5.8K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Syndication: Austin American-Statesman
Kendrick Lamar performs Friday, Oct. 6, 2023, at Austin City Limits Music Festival in Austin. © Briana Sanchez / American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
We're getting closer!

Kendrick Lamar just debuted a new promo clip for his upcoming Super Bowl LIX halftime show in New Orleans on Sunday, February 9. Moreover, it aired during FOX's coverage of the NFL's NFC Championship game between the Washington Commanders and the Philadelphia Eagles. It's a very simple clip that's not much to write home about: K.Dot squats in the middle of the same football field (and in the same fit) as his guest announcement featuring SZA as "tv off" plays in the background. One of the commentators – no disrespect to them as a non-football fan – remarked that the Compton rapper is "at the top of his game," and we can't think of a better way to phrase the lead-up to this halftime show.

While this is really just a very simple and basic promotional clip for TV, it is exciting to see that reality is really settling in now through more ads, probably some press appearances in the next two weeks, and general anticipation for Kendrick Lamar to rock the stage. Also, many theories continue to emerge concerning this Super Bowl halftime show, such as a gaggle of Tyler, The Creator fans who think he might pop out, too.

Read More: Kendrick Lamar Finally Surpasses This Spotify Benchmark Despite Drake's UMG Lawsuit

Kendrick Lamar's New Super Bowl Ad

We wouldn't bet on that, but it goes to show the high expectations that people build more and more every day up until Kendrick Lamar's spectacle. There's also plenty of speculation around what songs Kendrick will play, as Drake is currently suing UMG for defamation over the "Not Like Us" diss track. Many have called out hypocrisy in this case, but that's a story for another article. In the meantime, fans are just curious as to whether or not the pgLang creative will eschew as many beef references as he can or if he will go farther with his victory lap.

In either case, we're in for one heck of a show in two weeks, and Kendrick Lamar fans are more excited by the hour. Despite all the new music we got from him in 2024, die-hards still beg for more unreleased gems and teases every day. We'd love it as much as the next publication, but we're also confident that whatever he does on arguably the world's biggest stage will keep us well-fed.

Read More: Drake's UMG Lawsuit Faces Significant Delay Over L.A. Wildfires

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Syndication: Austin American-Statesman Music NFL/Apple Music's New Kendrick Lamar "Not Like Us" Super Bowl Ad Has Fans Convinced He Will Perform Drake Diss At Halftime 8.9K
The 58th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet Music Kendrick Lamar Reveals SZA Will Join Super Bowl Halftime Show In Exciting New Teaser 2.4K
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 39.7K
Celebrities Visit SiriusXM - January 7, 2020 Music Gillie Celebrates The Philadelphia Eagles Making It To The Super Bowl In Wild Locker Room Clip 701