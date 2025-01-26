Kendrick Lamar Turns The "tv off" In New Super Bowl Halftime Show Promo After SZA Reveal

Kendrick Lamar just debuted a new promo clip for his upcoming Super Bowl LIX halftime show in New Orleans on Sunday, February 9. Moreover, it aired during FOX's coverage of the NFL's NFC Championship game between the Washington Commanders and the Philadelphia Eagles. It's a very simple clip that's not much to write home about: K.Dot squats in the middle of the same football field (and in the same fit) as his guest announcement featuring SZA as "tv off" plays in the background. One of the commentators – no disrespect to them as a non-football fan – remarked that the Compton rapper is "at the top of his game," and we can't think of a better way to phrase the lead-up to this halftime show.

While this is really just a very simple and basic promotional clip for TV, it is exciting to see that reality is really settling in now through more ads, probably some press appearances in the next two weeks, and general anticipation for Kendrick Lamar to rock the stage. Also, many theories continue to emerge concerning this Super Bowl halftime show, such as a gaggle of Tyler, The Creator fans who think he might pop out, too.

Kendrick Lamar's New Super Bowl Ad

We wouldn't bet on that, but it goes to show the high expectations that people build more and more every day up until Kendrick Lamar's spectacle. There's also plenty of speculation around what songs Kendrick will play, as Drake is currently suing UMG for defamation over the "Not Like Us" diss track. Many have called out hypocrisy in this case, but that's a story for another article. In the meantime, fans are just curious as to whether or not the pgLang creative will eschew as many beef references as he can or if he will go farther with his victory lap.