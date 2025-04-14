Drake Reveals Which Albums He's The Most Of Proud Of

BY Zachary Horvath 1.9K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Cleveland Cavaliers v Houston Rockets
HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 16: Rapper, songwriter, and icon Drake attends a game between the Houston Rockets and the Cleveland Cavaliers at Toyota Center on March 16, 2024 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
Adin Ross got Drake to reflect on his career during their latest joint stream and the projects he's most fond of may surprise you.

Drake and Adin Ross were back at it over the weekend streaming for the first time since their "Drizzmas" giveaway in December. The "Stake vs. Drake & Adin" broadcast was available on the rapper's Kick profile last night, April 14. Around $1 million in prizes were available for viewers. This collaboration didn't produce as many eye-grabbing headlines as their last link-up, but it makes sense. During the 2024 holiday season, the Canadian titan was fairly fresh off of his nearly unanimous loss to Kendrick Lamar. The hate for his Compton contemporary was still running through his veins and almost slipped up during that holiday special. For instance, he nearly said "f*ck Kendrick Lamar" while reading a letter from a fan.

"Oh, I am not reading that," Drake said at the time. This stream was more for laughs and catching up for him and Adin Ross. At one point though, the streamer asked his favorite MC about his career and proudest moments. Particularly, he was curious about what the rapper thought of his own discography. "What's your favorite album you've ever done?" Ross asked. After some hesitation, Drizzy said "Nothing Was The Same." This wasn't too shocking off an answer, especially given how many career-defining hits are on that fan-favorite tracklist.

Read More: Weeknd Net Worth 2024: Updated Wealth Of The Megastar

Drake Adin Ross Stream

It's also six times platinum. However, where some may be thrown for a loop is with "Honestly, Nevermind." It caught Adin off guard, but Drake holds it in high regard since "nobody believed in it." Even though most records from him are controversial, his surprise 2022 record may be the one. Outside of "Jimmy Cooks" with 21 Savage, his seventh solo album leaned all the way into dance and house. These were genres he's dabbled in before, especially around the mid-2010s. But it was not well-liked by critics and even fans.

But if you follow Drake, you know he's been a big defender of this body of work. When the album was still fresh, he felt the same way as he does now almost three full years later. "It's all good if you don't get it yet. That's what we do," he said the same day the record dropped. "We waiting for you to catch up. We're caught up already. On to the next. My goodness." Elsewhere during the stream though, The 6ix God revealed he's feeling good about his confirmed solo album that's in the works. He told Adin, "Working on a new [solo] album right now... It slaps."

Read More: Tyler The Creator Net Worth 2024: Updated Wealth Of The Rap Icon

[Via]

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Adin Ross Drake Boxing Kendrick Lamar Hip Hop News Viral Adin Ross & Drake Seem To Laugh At The Idea Of The 6ix God Boxing Kendrick Lamar 1054
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 51.8K
NBA: Oklahoma City Thunder at Toronto Raptors Viral Adin Ross Defiantly Proclaims Drake As The Winner Of The Kendrick Lamar Battle 2.9K
Dior Homme : Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear F/W 2018-2019 Music DJ Akademiks, Kai Cenat, And Adin Ross React To Future & Metro Boomin's New Album 3.7K