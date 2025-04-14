Drake Reveals Which Albums He's The Most Of Proud Of

Drake and Adin Ross were back at it over the weekend streaming for the first time since their "Drizzmas" giveaway in December. The "Stake vs. Drake & Adin" broadcast was available on the rapper's Kick profile last night, April 14. Around $1 million in prizes were available for viewers. This collaboration didn't produce as many eye-grabbing headlines as their last link-up, but it makes sense. During the 2024 holiday season, the Canadian titan was fairly fresh off of his nearly unanimous loss to Kendrick Lamar. The hate for his Compton contemporary was still running through his veins and almost slipped up during that holiday special. For instance, he nearly said "f*ck Kendrick Lamar" while reading a letter from a fan.

"Oh, I am not reading that," Drake said at the time. This stream was more for laughs and catching up for him and Adin Ross. At one point though, the streamer asked his favorite MC about his career and proudest moments. Particularly, he was curious about what the rapper thought of his own discography. "What's your favorite album you've ever done?" Ross asked. After some hesitation, Drizzy said "Nothing Was The Same." This wasn't too shocking off an answer, especially given how many career-defining hits are on that fan-favorite tracklist.

Drake Adin Ross Stream

It's also six times platinum. However, where some may be thrown for a loop is with "Honestly, Nevermind." It caught Adin off guard, but Drake holds it in high regard since "nobody believed in it." Even though most records from him are controversial, his surprise 2022 record may be the one. Outside of "Jimmy Cooks" with 21 Savage, his seventh solo album leaned all the way into dance and house. These were genres he's dabbled in before, especially around the mid-2010s. But it was not well-liked by critics and even fans.