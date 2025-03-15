DDG Gets To Hold His Son After Week-Long Plea To See Him More Often

Halle Bailey has yet to address any of the commotion that DDG has caused online about seeing their son Halo.

The relationship between DDG and Halle Bailey does not seem to be in the healthiest of places currently. The former has made it his mission to prove that, especially over the last week. But according to the rapper and content creator, it's been going since their son Halo was born. It has to do with the fact that it's been difficult for the Michigan native to see said child. Overall, he's been causing quite the raucous online, only for him to get criticized and his plea to fall on the supposed deaf ears of Halle. She has only spoken out publicly about this rough patch in their co-parenting journey once, but even that's arguable.

The Little Mermaid actress shared a selfie of her wearing headphones, suggesting she's presumably working on new music. Halle captioned the post, "because i’m happyyy🥰😇🎶." But after claiming that the "nanny has been able to have my son more than me," DDG finally got some sort of time with his one-year-old boy. On a recent livestream (where he's been documenting this saga), he confirmed that he was able to speak to Halo. In the process, he also demanded that the "Free Halo" narratives have to stop.

DDG Halle Bailey Split

"I talked to my son this morning. All you parasocials, y'all can stop y'all thinkpieces now. I talked to my son today, we're good [...] Can y'all stop saying, 'Free Halo?' Halo is free, y'all." But now, on top of getting some non-physical visitation with him, DDG also got some one-on-one time at his house. Once again, he shared the moment on stream.

In the clip, Halo adorably walks through the door and walks into the awaiting arms of his happy daddy. DDG scoops him up and says repeatedly with excitement, "Hey ya boy!" The video ends after about 30 seconds and there isn't much else to it, but you can tell that he's soaking in the time with Halo. It will be interesting to see if he and Halle talked behind closed doors about how they going to split time with their kid. Hopefully, this begins to repair their relationship if it is indeed as fractured as DDG has been claiming it to be. The obstacles are definitely nothing new for this couple though since they split back in October 2024.

