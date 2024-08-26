Stunna Girl Proudly Displays Her Bullet Wound While Dragging Her Husband

BYGabriel Bras Nevares477 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Stunna Girl Shot Bullet Wound Breakup Husband Shade Hip Hop News
SILVERADO CANYON, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 24: Stunna Girl performs at The Rose Fest on April 24, 2021 in Silverado Canyon, California. (Photo by Harmony Gerber/Getty Images)
Stunna Girl's proudly boasting her recovery against the man that ran away when she got shot.

Stunna Girl is still recovering from her bullet wound after getting shot in the chest, but it seems like she's past the hard part of this process. Moreover, she recently went live on Instagram to enjoy some music and dance for her fans, throwing some more shade towards her husband in the process. For those unaware, the rapper revealed that she left him after he ran away during her shooting incident, and even admitted to cheating on him two years prior. Overall, it seems like a very messy situation that they might not be able to reconcile. But at least she continues to recover from her harrowing experience with a lot of support.

"Even though I sent my love in real life, I wanna publicly say I’m praying for you!" JT said of Stunna Girl online. "You’re such a raw & talented girl to me. God gave you a 2nd chance do right with it! Love you @realstunnagirl." "I love yall thanks to everyone who's reached // reaching out, my family, friends, homies, supporters ect," Stunna expressed on social media. "I knew I was loved but this showed me just how much everybody really loves & rocks fa me, I know yall aint lettin nun slide n gone paint this mf red bout me!!"

Read More: Stunna Girl Claims She Won't Snitch On The Man Who Sexually Assaulted Her At A Concert

Stunna Girl Shows Off Bullet Wound And Keeps Throwing Shade

Another celebrity that spoke out about Stunna Girl was Ahna Mac, but for very different and sadly beef-related reasons. "I really told y'all God don't play about me," she said on Instagram. "Every b***h that do some evil nasty s**t to me, I tell them. Even if I don't fight them, you're gonna get it. Now this b***h got shot. Ain't s**t funny about that, but I told b***hes karma is real. Like no shade, b***h, you be wishing death on people. I really hope you don't make it through, b***h."

Meanwhile, in other Stunna Girl news, she previously raised eyebrows for some wild Ray J and Wendy Williams claims. "Instead of constantly being worried about me, Ray J needs to focus on what he did to Wendy Williams. She ain’t been the same since u took her on that drug binge gang," Stunna claimed on Instagram.

Read More: Stunna Girl Net Worth 2024: Updated Wealth Of The Baddies Star

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
...