Stunna Girl Proudly Displays Her Bullet Wound While Dragging Her Husband

Stunna Girl's proudly boasting her recovery against the man that ran away when she got shot.

Stunna Girl is still recovering from her bullet wound after getting shot in the chest, but it seems like she's past the hard part of this process. Moreover, she recently went live on Instagram to enjoy some music and dance for her fans, throwing some more shade towards her husband in the process. For those unaware, the rapper revealed that she left him after he ran away during her shooting incident, and even admitted to cheating on him two years prior. Overall, it seems like a very messy situation that they might not be able to reconcile. But at least she continues to recover from her harrowing experience with a lot of support.

"Even though I sent my love in real life, I wanna publicly say I’m praying for you!" JT said of Stunna Girl online. "You’re such a raw & talented girl to me. God gave you a 2nd chance do right with it! Love you @realstunnagirl." "I love yall thanks to everyone who's reached // reaching out, my family, friends, homies, supporters ect," Stunna expressed on social media. "I knew I was loved but this showed me just how much everybody really loves & rocks fa me, I know yall aint lettin nun slide n gone paint this mf red bout me!!"

Stunna Girl Shows Off Bullet Wound And Keeps Throwing Shade

Another celebrity that spoke out about Stunna Girl was Ahna Mac, but for very different and sadly beef-related reasons. "I really told y'all God don't play about me," she said on Instagram. "Every b***h that do some evil nasty s**t to me, I tell them. Even if I don't fight them, you're gonna get it. Now this b***h got shot. Ain't s**t funny about that, but I told b***hes karma is real. Like no shade, b***h, you be wishing death on people. I really hope you don't make it through, b***h."