Stunna Girl Puts Her Bullet Wound On Full Display While Clapping Back At Her Haters

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 179 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Stunna Girl Bullet Wound Display Clapping Back Haters Hip Hop News
SILVERADO CANYON, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 24: Stunna Girl poses for a portrait backstage at The Rose Fest on April 24, 2021 in Silverado Canyon, California. (Photo by Harmony Gerber/Getty Images)
Stunna Girl also recently went off on her ex husband, painting him as an allegedly jealous and cowardly partner.

Stunna Girl ran into some tense sample clearance issues last year. But something far more consequential occurred in 2024 that she's still dealing with. Stunna suffered a shooting in her chest back in July, and fortunately recovered. However, the femcee ended up leaving her husband for running away during the shooting. She has also had to reckon with a lot of online users hating on her and questioning the validity of her story. For a recent Instagram post, Stunna showed off her gunshot and exit words on her breast. In addition, she aired out her frustrations with people speaking on her situation.

"B***h said I didn't get shot," Stunna Girl began her fiery social media message before she put the camera up to her chest. "Don't this look like the exit wound to y'all? That's how you know a b***h could just come on the Internet.... That's how you know a b***h can say anything on the Internet, but except the fact that they broke. They ain't got nothing going on except watching me all day. Sucking my d**k for the last 20 years, b***h, saying my name, and never got a name drop. A-ha!"

Read More: Stunna Girl Alleges That Ray J Took Wendy Williams On A "Drug Binge"

Stunna Girl Ex Husband

"Don't attach my name no n***a I been had a new n***a," Stunna Girl ranted about her former partner on social media. "Take the P off ur face ur not from bompton. U got put on in prison at the age of 23 gang [laughing emojis]. & tell the world how u ran when I got popped. & called my lil brother crying @heavydutyrig askin him to come help ur a blade & I been cheated u 2 years ago." A lot of people have criticized how this fight developed since these clearly weren't issues while they were together.

While some folks like former City Girl JT showed love to the Sacramento rapper after her shooting, other opponents berated Stunna Girl and claimed karma. As such, she clearly has to deal with a lot of criticism and animosity both online and among her industry peers. We'll see whether or not this relationship drama heals like wounds or if more clashes will follow.

Read More: JT Shows Love To Stunna Girl After She Reveals She Was Shot In The Chest

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
The Zeus Network ‚ÄúBad Boys Texas‚Äù Premiere Event Relationships Stunna Girl Leaves Her Husband For Running After She Got Shot 33.8K
Stunna Girl Shot Bullet Wound Breakup Husband Shade Hip Hop News Music Stunna Girl Proudly Displays Her Bullet Wound While Dragging Her Husband 8.8K
The Zeus Network ‚ÄúBad Boys Texas‚Äù Premiere Event Music Stunna Girl Gets Shot In The Chest 34.1K
Zeus Network New Headquarters Grand Opening Gossip Ahna Mac Reacts To Stunna Girl Getting Shot: “Karma Is Real” 18.4K