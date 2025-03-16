Stunna Girl Puts Her Bullet Wound On Full Display While Clapping Back At Her Haters

Stunna Girl ran into some tense sample clearance issues last year. But something far more consequential occurred in 2024 that she's still dealing with. Stunna suffered a shooting in her chest back in July, and fortunately recovered. However, the femcee ended up leaving her husband for running away during the shooting. She has also had to reckon with a lot of online users hating on her and questioning the validity of her story. For a recent Instagram post, Stunna showed off her gunshot and exit words on her breast. In addition, she aired out her frustrations with people speaking on her situation.

"B***h said I didn't get shot," Stunna Girl began her fiery social media message before she put the camera up to her chest. "Don't this look like the exit wound to y'all? That's how you know a b***h could just come on the Internet.... That's how you know a b***h can say anything on the Internet, but except the fact that they broke. They ain't got nothing going on except watching me all day. Sucking my d**k for the last 20 years, b***h, saying my name, and never got a name drop. A-ha!"

Stunna Girl Ex Husband

"Don't attach my name no n***a I been had a new n***a," Stunna Girl ranted about her former partner on social media. "Take the P off ur face ur not from bompton. U got put on in prison at the age of 23 gang [laughing emojis]. & tell the world how u ran when I got popped. & called my lil brother crying @heavydutyrig askin him to come help ur a blade & I been cheated u 2 years ago." A lot of people have criticized how this fight developed since these clearly weren't issues while they were together.

While some folks like former City Girl JT showed love to the Sacramento rapper after her shooting, other opponents berated Stunna Girl and claimed karma. As such, she clearly has to deal with a lot of criticism and animosity both online and among her industry peers. We'll see whether or not this relationship drama heals like wounds or if more clashes will follow.