JT Shows Love To Stunna Girl After She Reveals She Was Shot In The Chest

2022 Juneteenth Unity Weekend
DALLAS, TX - JUNE 18: JT of City Girls performs on stage during the 2022 Juneteenth Unity and Pool Party at Grand Aquatic Center June 18, 2022 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Omar Vega/Getty Images)
JT made sure to show support to Stunna Girl.

JT shared a supportive message for Stunna Girl on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday after the rapper revealed she had been shot in the chest. Stunna posted graphic pictures of her wounds on her Instagram Story earlier in the day. With her message, JT revealed she had already reached out behind the scenes but wanted to make a public comment.

"Even though I sent my love in real life, I wanna publicly say I’m praying for you! You’re such a raw & talented girl to me. God gave you a 2nd chance do right with it! Love you
@realstunnagirl," JT wrote on the platform.

JT Performs On "One Big Party Tour" In Florida

SUNRISE, FLORIDA - MARCH 17: (EDITOR NOTE: A special effects camera filter was used for this image.) JT of the City Girls performs during "On Big Party Tour" at FLA Live Arena on March 17, 2023, in Sunrise, Florida. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

When The Neighborhood Talk shared the post on Instagram, fans came with plenty of praise for JT in the comments section. "JT seems like such a sweetheart," one user wrote. "Misunderstood a lot but most of us are…Prayers to Stunna Girl…because regardless…of if you like someone or not, this is unfortunate. Glad she's alive and breathing…GOD is good…" Another added: "Really sweet of JT. Getting shot at as a woman is definitely wild. Stunna needs to take a long look at her life." Check out JT's full post for Stunna Girl below.

JT Reaches Out To Stunna Girl

With her announcement regarding the news on Instagram, Stunna didn't go into much further detail about the incident. She's since shared a message thanking those who have voiced their support. "I love yall thanks to everyone who's reached // reaching out, my family, friends, homies, supporters ect. I knew I was loved but this showed me just how much everybody really loves & rocks fa me, I know yall aint lettin nun slide n gone paint this mf red bout me!!" Be on the lookout for further updates on JT and Stunna Girl on HotNewHipHop.

