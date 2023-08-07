Beyonce Pays To Extend Metro Hours, Helping Fans Commute Home From Renaissance Tour

Beyonce paid to extend metro service hours in Maryland to help fans commute home from shows at FedEx Field on her Renaissance Tour over the weekend. The move came after Gov. Wes Moore proclaimed Sunday, August 6th to be “Beyonce Day” in the state.

Beyonce’s show on Sunday was delayed nearly two hours for a shelter-in-place order regarding severe weather. She decided to drop approximately $100,000 to extend the transit hours so that the show could go on. Beyonce kept all 98 stations open for customers to exit, and paid for other operational expenses as well.

Beyonce On The Renaissance Tour

TORONTO, ONTARIO – JULY 08: Beyoncé performs onstage during the “RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR” at Rogers Centre on July 08, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood)

As for the celebration of Beyonce Day, Moore made the announcement in a video on social media. He explained: “Beyonce Knowles-Carter has not only captivated the world with her irreplaceable talent, she continues to ring the alarm about putting love on top. From BeyGood’s Black Parade, traveling across more than 10 cities to support small businesses to her advocacy, her social justice and freedom, Beyonce has shown us that using one’s platform can truly make a difference. It is my joy to extend a warm Maryland welcome to Beyonce as she graces us with her presence at FedEx Field in Landover.” Check out the full post on Twitter below.

Wes Moore Proclaims August 6th As Beyonce Day

Maryland, I've got an important announcement, so I need everyone to get in formation… pic.twitter.com/W75kQSVITU — Governor Wes Moore (@GovWesMoore) August 6, 2023

Beyonce is set to continue performing across North America on the Renaissance World Tour through October. She still has shows scheduled in Atlanta, Inglewood, Vancouver, Houston, and several more cities. She’s been making various headlines through the run of shows, most recently for etching Lizzo’s name off the remix to “Break My Soul.” The move came following a lawsuit filed against Lizzo accusing her of sexual harassment and workplace hostility. Beyonce also recently responded to Erykah Badu’s accusation that she’s copied her iconic style.

