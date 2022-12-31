After an incredible breakout year, one of hip-hop’s most exciting new talents closed 2022 with a bang. redveil just dropped his latest single “2daside,” which is a synthy and bouncy celebratory cut. Moreover, it’s a fresh, youthful, and soulful take on trap and East Coast strains of hip-hop, combining introspection with raw energy. Also, it’s sure to please fans of one of this year’s best albums, specifically his third: learn 2 swim, where he honed that style.

CHICAGO, IL – JULY 28: Redveil performs during the Lollapalooza Festival at Grant Park on July 28, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Instrumentally, “2daside” employs some of the 18-year-old MC’s most engaging production techniques. Breezy synth melodies with varying timbres and textures, crisp and sharp trap percussion, and a generally submerged sound. Also, it’s infused with nostalgia, creativity, and soulful fun in the same way that his best tracks like “pg baby” function. While that nostalgia can sometimes come across as melancholy in his catalog, this new track sounds ironically summery.

i love u all 💗💗💗 keep it going https://t.co/JtsDshFKkK — 2daside out now (@redveil) December 31, 2022

Meanwhile, the Prince George’s County, Maryland native delivers a short but impassioned performance. Moreover, the track isn’t even two and a half minutes long, and yet redveil’s energy comes through infectiously. Lyrically, he seems to focus on his skill and authenticity as a rapper, saying he only cares about the love people have for him. As he continues to provide wisdom and maturity beyond his years (and most people’s, frankly), he delivered some of the year’s best material.

What did you think of redveil’s new single, “2daside”? Moreover, have you checked out his other material and features? Let us know in the comments and check out some notable lyrics and its music video down below. If you haven’t checked it out yet, you can find the vibey cut on your preferred streaming service. Also, as always, stay tuned to HNHH for the best new hip-hop, all the way to the end of 2022.

Quotable Lyrics

You punchin’ in bars but what you gon’ do if you wan’ stand out?

Young n***a from Largo, wear my quirks, ain’t got my hands out (Yeah)

These n***as be frauds, these n***as be p***y, these n***as be fans now

These n***as be stalkin’, you wasn’t slick, look how that panned out