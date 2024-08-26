Yhapojj & Nino Paid Are Ready To Tear It Up On "Moshpit"

The underground Alabama native sticks to a basic banger formula.

Yhapojj, the Huntsville, Alabama teenager, put out his first commercial album on May 10, P.S. F*** You. At the time, it was just the second occasion that we posted a reaction/news post about the underground rapper. However, after all of the positive reviews on the project from fans, we knew we couldn't slow down our coverage of Yhapojj. He seems to have this special cult following bubbling up, which is exciting to see, especially for talent still on the rise. Recently, Yhapojj put out a new single called "Moshpit", which features another newcomer in Nino Paid.

He's also been gaining some momentum himself in quick fashion. He's already up to over 180,000 monthly listeners on Spotify, and he's only been releasing music professionally since 2023. In terms of what city/state he's repping, Nino hails from Landover, Maryland. This is the first time that him and Yhapojj have collaborated, and it feels like it won't be the last either. "Moshpit" sounds exactly like what the title of the record is. However, it takes slight detour thanks to its videogame-like beat. However, that decision makes sense once you see the music video's opening scene, which is someone logging into a PlayStation console. The lyrics are very blunt and aggressive in typical rage fashion. Give Yhapojj and Nino Paid's single "Moshpit" a try with the link below.

"Moshpit" - Yhapojj & Nino Paid

Quotable Lyrics: