Yhapojj Channels His Emotions On Colorful New Album "No Ceilings"

The production is excellent.

Yhapojj is right in the sweet spot of sad boy rappers. It's been well-chronicled that hip hop has taken a less celebratory, and more moody direction in the last decade. Call it the Drake effect, or the Soundcloud effect, but it's a thing. Yhapojj's lyrics are reflective and self-effacing in the vein of those who influenced him. What sets him apart, however, is his production. The rapper prefers to bare his soul over glitzy and often colorful instrumentals. No Ceilings isn't a happy album, per say, but it sounds as bright and lush as its pink artwork suggests.

Yhapojj has one speed, which is rap-singing. He adopts the same flow across the entire album. It then falls to the production to keep things sounding fresh, and it delivers. The bittersweet "All Falls Down" is a slice of Lil Uzi Vert-style emo rap. "Blo K" sounds like it a long lost cut from Playboi Carti's Die Lit period, while "Untouchable" evokes classic cloud rap production. Yhabojj's lyrics are often difficult to make out, due to his slurring of words or his vocal fry. The good news is that the lyrics are less a point of focus than another instrument to fill out the musical bed of each song. No Ceilings is nothing like the Lil Wayne tape of the same name, but it holds up on its own.

Yhapojj's Ear For Production Gets Sharper On New LP

