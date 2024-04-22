Yhapojj & Lil Tony Official Team Up For Melodic Cut "SSwerve Geeked"

If you have been keeping up with our exclusive content here at HNHH, you may have noticed out commitment to bring you a monthly piece about up-and-coming artists. Since we are one of the leaders in new music coverage, we have been making it a promise to put you on to some of hip-hop's freshest faces that doing things a little differently. While this is not one of those features, we have someone we had to bring to your attention immediately. Today we are talking about Yhapojj and his new single "SSwerve Geeked."

According to the internet, Yhapojj is a 19-year-old rapper crooner from Huntsville, Alabama. He has been dropping music on DSPs for about four years now, getting his career off the ground during the COVID-19 pandemic. He is known for tracks such as "1o," "Hittin," and "Hurt My Feelings," with around seven million streams between the three of them. This new cut "SSwerve Geeked" figures to be another hit in his growing catalog.

Listen To "SSwerve Geeked" By Yhapojj & Lil Tony Official

For this record, he is teaming up with Lil Tony Official, who hails from the Westside of Atlanta, Georgia. He is also 19 and has a similar auto-tuned flow. "SSwerve Geeked" has that slow-mo and woozy style that is so prevalent in Southern hip-hop. It features a sticky chorus from Tony and a lone verse from Yhapojj. Furthermore, this song is to bring some excitement to the former's upcoming album P.S. F*** You which is expected on May 10.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new single "SSwerve Geeked" by Yhapojj and Lil Tony Official? Do you need to hear from this duo, why or why not? What is the best element of the track and why? Who had the strongest performance? How do you feel about these rappers overall? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Yhapojj and Lil Tony Official. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on around the music world.

Quotable Lyrics:

I'm walkin' past these h**s, and all these bougie b****es poking s***

I'm shakin' my head at these stupid n****s on some sucker s*** (They on some sucker s***)

Don't play with him, you play with him, you know lil' bruh gon' cut a b****

Don't play with him, you play with me, these n****s on some funny s***

We wrap 'em up like mummy, b****

Wrap 'em up like mummy, quick

