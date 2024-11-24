Yhapojj Drops Off Precursing EP "Before T.L.Y."

Something bigger is arriving soon.

Most of his charm comes from those attributes we mentioned a second ago. However, in the case of this mixtape, Yhapojj sounds mostly incoherent. His biggest draw is more of a detriment, and it makes most of the listening experience frustrating and disheartening. What keeps things interesting is the production, which flirts with trap, underground, and maybe even a little hyperpop. But the vocals are what really hurt the project, especially some of the adlibs. Yhapo's "yuh" is over most of the record and sometimes he draws it out way too long to the point where his verses sound even more jumbled. Hopefully, Thanks Li Yhap will be an improvement. Still, though, give Before T.L.Y., featuring Benji Blue Bills, Nino Paid, and more, a try with the streaming links below.

Yhapojj is maintaining quite a strong work ethic this year since coming onto the rap scene back in 2020 with freestyles. The Huntsville, Alabama native, known for his unconventional auto-tuned delivery and off-beat rapping, has been busy pumping out projects left and right. As of this weekend, Yhapojj has increased that total to four with the release of Before T.L.Y. It's more of an EP/mixtape, and according to Pitchfork, it's a big wink to the camera. Very soon, Yhapo will be dropping an album called Thanks Li Yhap. When it will arrive remains a mystery, but for now, fans are enjoying what he's laying down on Before T.L.Y.

