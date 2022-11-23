Just a few weeks ago, on October 29th, Michigan State University found itself at the center of a huge controversy. Their football team participated in the brutal beatdown of a Michigan Wolverines player. The incident happened after a game in which the Wolverines won. Additionally, the Wolverines player was defenseless.

Wolverines star Gemon Green was the man who was attacked, and it led to a concussion. Furthermore, Green had other injuries from the event. Consequently, this led to multiple indefinite suspensions for players who were involved. The Spartans took it seriously, and now, more punishments are on the horizon.

Footage of the scuffling pic.twitter.com/cipLWi5RBS — Matt Charboneau (@mattcharboneau) October 30, 2022

Jacoby Windmon (msu star) holding back Gemon Green while Khary Crump was beating him with a helmet pic.twitter.com/5etCweIIMp — michstcountry 🪖 (@CountryMichSt) October 31, 2022

Michigan State Players Charged

Subsequently, according to reporter Austin Meek, seven players on the Spartans have been hit with charges. The biggest chargers are going to Khary Crump, who is getting one count of assault. Furthermore, this is a felony charge which could come with substantial punishment.

Moreover, the rest of the participants have been hit with misdemeanors. Itayvion Brown, Angelo Grose, Justin White, Brandon Wright, and Zion Young will receive aggravated assault misdemeanors. Lastly, Jacoby Windman got hit with two misdemeanor charges including assault and battery. Based on this latest news, it is safe to say that these players could be finished at Michigan State, although nothing has been confirmed.

Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office announces charges against seven Michigan State players stemming from the Oct. 29 tunnel incident. Six players charged with misdemeanors. Khary Crump charged with felonious assault. pic.twitter.com/PvFZGKtUo2 — Austin Meek (@byAustinMeek) November 23, 2022

At the time of this incident, MSU president Samuel Stanley was shocked and appalled. Overall, he offered a strong statement on the matter, and it is clear that something like this will never happen again.

“I’m extremely saddened by this incident and the unacceptable behavior depicted by members of our football program,” Stanley said. “On behalf of Michigan State University, my heartfelt apology to the University of Michigan and the student-athletes who were injured. There is no provocation that could justify the behavior we are seeing on the videos. Rivalries can be intense but should never be violent.”

