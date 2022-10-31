It was a bad look for Michigan State football over the weekend as their players jumped a Michigan player after a blowout loss. The incident happened in the hallway leading to the locker rooms, and it was not a pretty sight.

Ja’Den McBurrows was the player who was attacked. John Harbaugh claims that a second Michigan player was also “assaulted,” and that he felt like the whole thing was suspension worthy. Harbaugh even called for a deeper investigation of the MSU players. The Michigan State players wouldn’t let McBurrows get to his locker room, however, they eventually let him go after numerous kicks and punches.

Footage of the scuffling pic.twitter.com/cipLWi5RBS — Matt Charboneau (@mattcharboneau) October 30, 2022

The 2nd Jumping harbaugh was referring to



Just kick them all off or suspend them pic.twitter.com/SWooBiVTLo — GBP (@GoBluePoole) October 30, 2022

“I’m extremely saddened by this incident and the unacceptable behavior depicted by members of our football program,” MSU President Samuel Stanley said. “On behalf of Michigan State University, my heartfelt apology to the University of Michigan and the student-athletes who were injured. There is no provocation that could justify the behavior we are seeing on the videos. Rivalries can be intense but should never be violent.”

Since the incident, four players on MSU have been suspended. These players include the likes of Khary Crump, Tank Brown, Zion Young, and Angelo Grose. This punishment was pretty well guaranteed, and now, MSU will also have to deal with a police investigation.

Nic Antaya/Getty Images

According to TMZ, the University of Michigan Police Department is investigating all of the players who took part in these jumpings. This is a worst-case scenario for the players on the Spartans, who will now be subjected to a ton of scrutiny.

“Situations like these and the safety of the community, are taken very seriously,” said a spokesperson for the UMPD.

Nic Antaya/Getty Images

Michigan State will be playing Illinois next weekend, and they will have to do so without at least four players. As for Michigan, they get to take on Rutgers who should be an easier matchup for them. Either way, both teams will be looking to avoid any violent altercations.